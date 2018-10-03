Previously unknown genetic causes of mitochondrial diseases identified

Oct 3 2018

An international team of scientists led by researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine have identified previously unknown genetic causes of mitochondrial diseases.

The findings are published in the October 3 edition of the journal Nature Communications. Johan Van Hove, MD, PhD, professor of pediatrics at the CU School of Medicine, is the senior author and Marisa Friederich, PhD, assistant professor of pediatrics, is the first author of the article, which lists 54 co-authors from around the world.

The team studied five families with infants who had cardiomyopathy and excess acid in their blood, which appears when the cell's energy-generating system malfunctions. In these cases, the conditions appeared prenatally or when the newborn was two to five months old. In all cases, the child died before turning seven months old. One of the five families was from Colorado.

Related Stories

Mitochondria, which are present in almost every cell in the body, create the energy needed to sustain life and support organ function. Failure of mitochondria leads to less energy generated in the cells. Cell failure, if repeated throughout the body, can lead to the failure of whole organ systems, and can cause accumulation of lactic acid.

Mitochondrial disease is difficult to diagnose because of the complex biochemistry and because of genetic differences between individuals. In the five patient cases reviewed for this article, the scientists saw patterns that led to looking closer at a specific genes and determining that mutations in those genes caused the lethal conditions. They also identified that increasing a nutritional compound would improve the function of the cells from these patients, identifying a new opportunity for treatment.

The project involved seven research centers worldwide. In addition to Colorado, scientists from Cambridge, United Kingdom; Nijmegen, the Netherlands; Madrid, Spain; Haifa, Israel; Groningen, the Netherlands; and Adelaide, Australia, were involved in the study.

The research conducted in Colorado was supported by a local patient organization, Miracles for Mito, and by a team of Courage Classic riders, Summits for Samantha. The Courage Classic is an annual bike ride/fundraiser sponsored by the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation.

Source:

http://www.ucdenver.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Genetic testing can play a substantial role in medical management
CUIMC experts to explore effects of genetic knowledge on individuals with autism and their families
Genetic score helps predict future major coronary events, shows study
Twice-a-year MRI more effective than mammograms for women with genetic breast cancer risk
Researchers identify new genetic disorder in a human patient
Study highlights need for population-specific precision medicine programs in Latin America
Genetic polymorphisms linked with muscle injury and stiffness
Genetic variants influence heart rate and blood pressure responses to exercise

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exploring factors that need considered before offering genetic risk information to individuals