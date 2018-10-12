New patient-centric website launched in Europe to empower people with chronic conditions

Patient-centric website ‘Life Effects’ European launch sees expanded content featuring insights from European patients with chronic conditions

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. today announced the European launch of Life Effects (https://lifeeffects.teva), a patient-centric website hosting content created by patients and checked by experts, at the European Committee for the Treatment and Research of Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Congress in Berlin. This online content initiative was created following extensive research from 13,500 patients globally and is now being launched in Europe. Research shows a demand from patients especially those with chronic conditions including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), for trustworthy and reliable health information.

With content developed in collaboration with patients, Life Effects consists of articles, videos and podcasts that offer information, insight and inspiration to people suffering from one or more chronic condition, including MS, particularly focusing on the impact a condition has on a patient’s day-to-day life. By working with a core group of patients on an ongoing basis, who make direct contributions which are reviewed by experts, Life Effects offers a first-hand, credible perspective on what it’s like to live with a chronic condition. Together, these patients and Life Effects tell authentic stories, take a patient-centric look at the latest thinking, and offer practical tips and advice to make things a little easier.

Aoife Kirwan, who is living with MS and based in Ireland said:

It’s always exciting when an opportunity arises for the voices of people with MS to be heard. Life Effects was developed in collaboration with people living with chronic conditions including MS, which means that it is created by us, for us. It allows people living with chronic conditions the chance to share our stories, thoughts and opinions while knowing that the information is also checked by experts. In an age where endless amounts of information is readily available, this reliable information from people with the same condition is invaluable to patients. As someone living with MS, I am delighted to see such a collaboration between my community and the medical community which offers a new resource that combines lived experience with scientific fact.”

Vice President of Medical Affairs at Teva Europe, Marco Avila said:

Life Effects is the result of addressing an unmet need for trustworthy online health information, particularly for patients living with a chronic condition, by capturing what it’s really like to live with these conditions and hearing directly from reliable sources – the patients themselves. By creating content which complements the patients’ medical journey with healthcare professionals, the go-to when seeking information about diagnosis and treatment options, we offer a greater insight into the impact of these conditions on a daily basis. Life Effects is about content for patients, by patients and reviewed by experts, offering a reliable resource they can trust.”

The European launch of Life Effects marks the website’s expansion outside the US and it now incorporates MS related content, reflected in the choice of announcing at ECTRIMS. The website also contains content on conditions including: asthma, depression and migraine.

The Life Effects team works with Healthline, the fastest growing consumer health information site, and Panoply, a premium podcast network which is part of The Slate Group. Healthline and Panoply help Teva integrate the authentic voice and credible point of view of the patient with the rigorous editorial focus of the professional journalist.

Vice President of Channels Strategy and Digital Content at Teva, Arun Mahtani said: