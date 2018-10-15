UVA partners with health systems in AVIA network’s Medicaid Transformation Project

Oct 15 2018

University of Virginia Health System is partnering with more than 20 other health systems in the AVIA network's Medicaid Transformation Project to develop financially sustainable solutions to improving the health of the nearly 75 million Americans who receive Medicaid.

The project will focus initially on four healthcare challenges:

  • Behavioral health
  • Women and infant care
  • Substance use disorders
  • Avoidable emergency department visits

As Virginia prepares to expand Medicaid coverage to as many as 400,000 Virginians, it's an ideal time for UVA to be a part of an initiative like this, said Jeff Keller, Chief Innovation Officer for UVA Health System.

Related Stories

"This is a great opportunity to partner with our fellow member health systems in the AVIA network and really go deep into challenging issues facing the efficient delivery of care to patients covered by Medicaid," Keller said. Like many of our peer institutions, people insured through Medicaid are a core segment of our patient population in terms of our mission and our role in the community. The timing of the Avia initiative coincides with the expansion of Medicaid in Virginia, which is ideal in making sure UVA is bringing best-in-class delivery models to bear to best serve these patients."

The two-year project will be led by AVIA, the nation's leading network of health systems working together to innovate and transform by unlocking the power of digital solutions. "These health systems are ready to have an even greater impact - by scaling sustainable care models and capabilities that can significantly improve the health of the underserved," said AVIA President Linda Finkel.

Improvements to Medicaid will have a significant effect on healthcare both in Virginia and nationally. According to AVIA, Medicaid is the health insurer for 1 in 5 Americans, finances 50 percent of U.S. births and is the No. 1 payer for behavioral health. Keller thinks some existing programs at UVA may be able to enhance care for Medicaid patients.

"There are a number of initiatives in process at UVA that we believe will benefit Medicaid patients, including our Community Medicine Initiative as well as digital platforms for addressing access issues in chronic disease management, like our PositiveLinks app for patients living with HIV," he said.

Source:

https://newsroom.uvahealth.com/2018/10/15/uva-joins-national-medicaid-transformation-project/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New update on CareMore's innovative program to transform delivery of care for Medicaid consumers
Bradford and GE Healthcare collaborate to build new AI-powered hospital Command Center in Europe
Study: Urban Inuit communities have more health problems than general Canadian population
CDC’s Systemic Review analyzes HIV-related stigma among US healthcare providers
Insilico to present advances in artificial intelligence at the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2018
Study highlights need to remain vigilant in maintaining key infection control processes
Many children with special healthcare needs do not have access to 'PCMH-concordant' care
Einstein Healthcare Network and Jefferson enter into binding Definitive Agreement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

An interview with Dr. Eshan Mitra, discussing the importance of computer models in biology and the development of a more accurate model of the RAF phosphorylation pathway.

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Healthcare systems fail to deliver at affordable prices finds report