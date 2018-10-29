NHS comes up with a list of 20 most painful conditions

The NHS has listed 20 most painful conditions that are such excruciatingly painful that they can lead to severe debilitation that prevents a person from performing their daily activity.

Image Credit: Monika Wisniewska / Shutterstock

Some of these conditions are quite well known and common while some are rarer. Quite of few of these are curable and there are medications to control the pain.

Some of these conditions however are not curable.

The NHS website provides handy advice on how best to manage these conditions.

The 20 on the list in no particular order include: