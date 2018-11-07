Study examines whether weight management during pregnancy affects children's bone mass

Nov 7 2018

A new study has examined whether managing weight during pregnancy might affect children's bone mass.

In the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research study, investigators analyzed prospective data from 2,167 mother-child pairs from Portugal. In under/normal weight mothers, weight gain during pregnancy was associated with slightly increased bone mass at 7 years of age in children, while in overweight/obese mothers, no beneficial effect of weight gain on bone mass was observed.

Related Stories

Given the well-known adverse implications of excessive weight gain during pregnancy for both the mother and child on various aspects of health, following the current recommendations on pregnancy weight gain should not have consequences on children's skeletal health.

"Until recently, it was a widely held scientific belief that any weight gain from the mother during pregnancy would have a beneficial effect on children's bone mass. Our study results corroborate that there is no benefit in gaining weight above the US Institute of

Medicine recommendations for pregnancy weight gain for children's bone mass, in both normal and overweight women prior to pregnancy," said lead author Dr. Teresa Monjardino, of the Universidade do Porto, in Portugal.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-bone-and-mineral-research/does-womans-weight-gain-during-pregnancy-affect-chil

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Bilingual therapy is vital to improve language disorders in dual-language children, finds study
NIH funding will allow four pediatric health systems to study causes of growth disorders
Study finds link between early life antibiotic exposure and weight gain in children
Doctors find no association between autism and drugs taken during pregnancy
Childlessness influences Chinese adults' end-of-life care preferences
Engaging in musical activities can improve social communication skills of autistic children
Health professionals require more guidance to support children of terminally ill patients
Research highlights lack of data on European children's nutrient intake levels

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Only one in 30 children does recommended amount of daily physical activity