Vitamin D critical to early development of vertebrates, study suggests

Nov 20 2018

New research from Portland State University finds vitamin D, or a lack thereof can trigger or suspend embryonic development in a species of fish. The study also provides evidence suggesting the vitamin is critical to the early development of vertebrates generally.

The annual killifish Austrofundulus limnaeus lives its entire life in seasonal ponds that fill when the rain falls and then evaporate. To survive in these uncertain environmental conditions, the fish evolved to produce embryos that respond to environmental cues by developing along two distinct trajectories. In one, the embryos grow to maturity. In the other, the embryos enter multiple states of dormancy during which all development halts, allowing embryos to survive for months encased in drying mud without oxygen or water.

Researchers at Portland State University wanted to know what regulated dormancy in embryos of A. limnaeus and what mechanisms provide for the integration of environmental cures into its developmental program. To answer that question the research team simulated varying environmental conditions by incubating embryos of the annual killifish at different temperatures to induce the two developmental trajectories. They then analyzed the fishes' RNA during separate developmental stages, searching for a gene that's expression triggered development along each trajectory.

What the researchers found was unexpected. Results of the analysis showed that, when active, vitamin D synthesis and signaling promotes normal development of the annual killifish under environmental conditions that favor dormancy. Conversely, inhibiting the pathway resulted in killifish following the dormancy trajectory under conditions favoring normal development. The research team was also able to induce dormancy in the embryos of zebrafish, a species that does not suspend embryonic development, by blocking the vitamin D synthesis, which suggests that the vitamin is critical to vertebrate development. The researchers also point to similar receptors that regulate dormancy in species of roundworms and fruit flies, which indicates that the vitamin D receptor's function has been conserved across a range of species throughout a long evolutional history.

Related Stories

"This is a newly discovered role for vitamin D," said Amie Romney, a postdoc at the University of California, Davis's School of Veterinary Medicine, Anatomy, Physiology, and Cell Biology, and the lead author of the study, which was recently published in PNAS Latest Articles. "What we're seeing is that vitamin D isn't just essential for the regulation of calcium, it plays an important role in critical life history transitions and may help us better understand the clock that regulated the life cycle."

According to Jason Podrabsky, a professor of biology at Portland State and the study's principal investigator, the research team's discovery could lead to a better understanding of dormancy and the mechanisms that control it, which has implications in human health as well. Knowledge of the systems that control extreme physiological states such as dormancy could improve understanding of what's happening at a molecular level when someone experiences extreme cold shock or medical conditions such as a heart attack or stroke. Furthermore, the ability to induce dormancy in a species of fish that do not arrest development could be the first step in developing techniques to induce dormancy in other species, including humans, something that was once considered impossible outside the realm of science fiction.

Source:

https://www.pdx.edu/research/news/researchers-discover-new-gear-lifes-clock-vitamin-d

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Substantial number of older adults at risk of vitamin B12 and folate deficiency, study shows
Study finds vitamin D deficiency in many pregnant women
Novel method promises to reduce production costs for potent form of vitamin K
Fish oil and vitamin D pills no guard against cancer or serious heart trouble
Cocoa: New, previously unknown source of vitamin D2 identified
Researchers decode anti-inflammatory mechanism of vitamin E and its metabolites
Vitamin D supplementation could significantly improve quality of life for RA patients
Research finds link between increased vitamin K2 levels and reduced fracture rates in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

In this interview, conducted at SfN 2018, Grischa Chandy from Molecular Devices provides insight on 3D imaging solutions for neuroscience research.

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Vitamin D supplements do not improve bone health, concludes study