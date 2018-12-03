Changes in relationships have links to physical activity, study shows

Dec 3 2018

According to a recent study, changes in relationships have links to physical activity. The total number of non-exercise steps was reduced during a four-year follow-up study for men who divorced. For women who found a new spouse between the measurement points, the total steps decreased significantly when compared to women married throughout the period.

According to the researchers, it is difficult to provide a single explanatory factor about the effects of changes in marital status on physical activity.

"It seems that the changes in relationships affect the physical activity of men and women differently," says postdoctoral researcher Kasper Salin from the University of Jyväskylä, Faculty of Sports and Health Sciences.

The study also investigated the relationship between socioeconomic position and changes in physical activity. Among the men and women with the highest socioeconomic status, the number of aerobic steps increased significantly over the four years. Here, aerobic steps refers to steps taken during activities that last for at least 10 minutes without interruption at a pace of 60 or more steps per minute.

Related Stories

"It is likely that they have added longer lasting and more intense physical activity, such as walking," Salin says.

Total steps increased during the follow-up period

In the study, 1051 participants had valid pedometer data in 2007 and 2011. At the beginning of the monitoring period, the subjects were between the ages of 34 and 49. The total steps increased slightly during the four-year follow-up period. In 2007, the recommended 10,000 daily steps reached one fifth (19 %) and in 2011 a quarter (25%) of the participants.

"Longer-term monitoring of objectively measured physical activity is rare," says Salin. "The pedometer used in this study provides a more reliable picture of overall activity than, for example, a traditionally used questionnaire." Increasing the number of steps over a four-year follow-up period is a particularly positive thing.

"The monitoring period, however, showed that the rise in the number of steps focused on the highest social classes, especially in aerobic steps," says Salin. "From the point of view of maintaining physical fitness and working ability, it is important to add aerobic steps."

Steps accumulate over the course of the day on several occasions if a person gives an opportunity for it. "Actual exercising is not needed in order to add steps to daily life," Salin explains. "Instead, attention should be paid to everyday choices. You could walk instead of driving or take stairs instead of an elevator."

Source:

https://www.jyu.fi/en/current/archive/2018/12/a-change-in-marital-status-affects-the-number-of-daily-steps

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Exercise routines affect mental health in Japanese expatriates
Exercise could reduce risk of falling for older adults with AD
Research on designing, delivering, physical activity programs for different audiences
Study: Personalized physical exercise reverses functional, cognitive deterioration in the elderly
Curry spice may improve exercise intolerance related to heart failure
New physical activity guidelines released that urge people to "move more"
Personalized program of physical exercise effective in reversing functional decline in the elderly
Research explores how exercise may help fight drug addiction

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

In this interview, Émilie Beaulieu Ouellet, Application Scientist for life science imaging at Photon Etc talks to New-Medical about their range of preclinical infrared imagers and how they can allow cancer detection.

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Static and dynamic physical activities offer varying protection against heart disease