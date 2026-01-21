Social connections and exercise together boost health in aging adults

Experts long have known that strong social networks and physical activity help older adults stay healthier. Until now, however, little has been known about how these two factors interact to affect the health and well-being of this group.

Now, an in-depth literature review by health behavior experts with the Texas A&M University School of Public Health gives new insight into the topic - as well as suggestions for approaches to interventions to improve both factors.

Their main takeaway? Treat strong social networks and physical activity as inextricably linked, with a focus on reducing feelings of loneliness and social isolation.

For this contribution, the paper's lead author and former Texas A&M doctoral student Jeong-Hui Park received the 2025 Editor-in-Chief Paper of the Year Award from the editorial staff of the American Journal of Health Promotion. The other authors were Tyler Prochnow, Jacqueline Vigil and Matthew Lee Smith.

"The previous research on this topic is limited," Park said. "Some studies looked at only a single factor like social support or social norms, while others covered a wide range of social-related factors but across all age groups."

Overall, those studies found that a strong social life and supportive relationships are key motivators for people to stay active, she said. In studies involving older adults, staying active means getting out of the house, which often creates more opportunities for social interactions, further improving their overall health and happiness.

"Our study is different because we did a comprehensive review of many social factors - social networks, social support, social interaction, loneliness and social environment - to find out how they associate with physical activity specifically for this group," Park said.

For their review, the team searched four widely used electronic databases for English-language, quantitative peer-reviewed articles addressing social and interpersonal factors and physical activity among adults aged 65 and older who had no specific diseases or conditions. Thirty-four articles out of 1,560 were selected.

Prochnow said the findings align with previous studies showing that the social environment plays a strong role in determining physical activity levels among older adults. In addition, the study pinpoints the following associations for each of the social factors assessed:

Social network. Overall, despite some varied findings, social connectedness generally promotes a more active lifestyle.

Social support. Research consistently shows that support from family, friends and the community have a positive effect on physical activity. When people receive encouragement and help to exercise, they tend to be more active.

Social interaction. Studies consistently show a link between being physically active and having more social interaction.

Social influence. One study found that social influence - the impact of what others say and do - plays a major role in how likely an older adult is to be physically active.

Social cohesion. Studies about how connected people feel to their neighborhoods (social cohesion) show conflicting results when it comes to physical activity, with one positive finding and one negative finding. This suggests that the link depends on the group of people and location being studied.

Social norm. The one study that assessed this found that social pressure or "unspoken rules" about exercise (in this case, getting around by bicycle) can sometimes have a surprising negative effect. High expectations from loved ones don't always lead to more physical activity.

Loneliness. Research consistently shows a strong link between physical activity and reduced loneliness in older adults, though some studies did not show a direct link. Overall, being active - especially through group or coached programs - is a powerful tool for older adults to stay connected.

Social isolation. Having few contacts with family or friends is often linked to lower levels of physical activity in older adults, although not all studies show a direct connection. In general, while staying active can help you stay connected, the relationship between social isolation and exercise varies depending on where and how it is measured.

Social participation. Studies consistently show that participating in social activities goes hand-in-hand with staying physically active. This not only encourages exercise, but also helps prevent cognitive decline and improves overall well-being.

In addition, Prochnow said the findings highlight three important, new implications for future research: better understanding exactly how friends, family, and community habits motivate seniors to exercise; designing and testing new activities that specifically use these connections to encourage movement; and tailoring programs to fit individual needs, preferences and lifestyles, rather than using a "one size fits all" approach.

"In short, our study gives new insights into how these two vital health indicators - physical activity and social connectedness - are linked at a base level," Prochnow said. "With more tailored and strategic interventions, we can dramatically improve the physical, social and mental health of so many people throughout the lifespan."