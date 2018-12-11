Study: Parents spend more time talking with kids about mechanics of using mobile devices

Dec 11 2018

Most parents would agree that one of the of the biggest modern parenting challenges is monitoring a child's online activity.

A new study appearing in the Journal of Child and Family Studies found that parents spend more time talking with kids about the mechanics of using their mobile devices than they do about what their kids watch and download on those devices.

The findings came from a small, recent study of 75 children and their families, led by researcher Sarah Domoff, then a postdoctoral fellow at University of Michigan Center for Human Growth and Development. The children wore recording devices at home, which recorded talking, conversations or other sounds nearby, as well as audible screen media use.

Domoff, now an assistant professor at Central Michigan University, said the findings revealed some concerning trends in how families and children communicate about media today. Specifically, the researchers observed minimal conversation about the content of programming that children were watching.

Additionally, they learned that other family members appear to play an important role when content is discussed. Children--not parents--initiated most conversations about content, and older siblings played a much bigger role than parents in content mediation for younger siblings. Also, the study found that children as young as toddlers were exposed to multiple media sources at one time, or media multitasking.

Other findings include:

  • Negotiations and conflict are common among parents and children.
  • Parallel family media use is common, meaning different family members use their own devices at the same time.

Related Stories

"One of the most challenging aspects of parenting today is being aware of what children are exposed to online, particularly content delivered via mobile devices," Domoff said. "Thus, it is critical that parents utilize privacy settings and restrictions to protect children from certain content. Ideally, this would occur before the child received their own mobile device."

Domoff recommends developing a family media plan. In 2016, The American Academy of Pediatrics released a tool that helps families set different goals and media use rules based on individual needs, she said.

It's also troubling that some apps downloaded by children include advertising or request in-app purchases, she said. Parents can identify these apps by using Common Sense Media's app review.

Parents can also recruit older children to help younger siblings make good content choices.

The study aimed to identify themes of parental mediation and family communication around mobile media devices. There's a dearth of scientific data in this area compared to television and video games, but studies show that parental mediation leads to better outcomes for children.

Source:

https://news.umich.edu/parents-kids-spend-more-time-discussing-how-to-use-mobile-technology-than-talking-about-content/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify link between obese teens' sleep health and insulin sensitivity
UBC review highlights importance of sleep hygiene practices for children
Consumption of antibiotics for children varies widely from country to country, finds study
Study reveals why some children are susceptible to the effects of maltreatment
Online CBT can help treat gastrointestinal disorders in children
CHOP celebrates EC approval of first and only gene therapy for patients with inherited retinal disease
Mothers' stress levels at conception linked to child's response to life challenges at age 11
Regular bedtime, sufficient sleep in childhood may be important for healthy body weight in adolescence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study compares pain-related diagnoses in First Nations and non-First Nations children, youth