Fundamentals, applications and methods of machine learning used in epigenetics

Dec 20 2018

Machine learning is the study of algorithms and statistical models that computer systems use to progressively improve their performance on a specific task. It is clearly visible that, machine learning is essential in this era in which we are living in, when there is huge amount of epigenetic data present coming from experiments and the clinic. Machine learning can aid in detection of epigenetic features in a given genome. Machine learning also helps in finding similarities and relationships between phenotypes and modifications in histones and genes. It also helps to accelerate the screening of lead compounds which are targeting markers for epigenetics diseases. Along with these uses, there are many other aspects around the study on epigenetics, which consequently bring us closer to realize our current hopes in precision medicine. Many new studies in precision medicine targeting epigenetic disease biomarkers are therefore now possible because of the fact that machine learning algorithms have accelerated processes used for data analyses. Therefore, in order to take full benefit of machine learning algorithms, one should get familiar with the pros and cons of them as it is one way to bring optimum use out of them.

In this review, the authors discuss the fundamentals and the important points of machine learning, the applications of machine learning, the methods which are used in the field of epigenetics and their features. The advantages and disadvantages of using machine language for research in epigenetics are also discussed.

Source:

https://benthamscience.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

HPV discovery could lead to new treatments for cervical cancer
New test shown to be 100% effective at detecting cervical cancer
Researchers identify potential diagnostic tool for Alzheimer’s disease
Johns Hopkins researchers identify molecular causes of necrotizing enterocolitis in preemies
Recurrence of urinary tract infection may depend on bacterial strain, study shows
GW researchers review studies on treatments for prurigo nodularis
New 'epigenetics-based' cervical cancer test outperforms Pap smear and HPV tests
Retraction of article “Joy of cooking too much” from journal

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research explores effects of cannabis use on males’ reproductive health