Caution must be taken while prescribing opioid to tobacco users to prevent addiction

Jan 9 2019

Tobacco is a known risk factor for the misuse of prescription opioids. In addition, concurrent use of opioids and sedative-hypnotics is a risk factor for opioid overdose or addiction. In an American Journal on Addictions study, tobacco users were more likely to receive prescriptions for opioid analgesics with muscle relaxants and/or benzodiazepines than people who did not use tobacco.

The findings, which come from an annual survey of visits to office-based physicians in outpatient settings in the United States, suggest that appropriate caution should be exercised while co-prescribing opioid analgesics with muscle relaxants and/or benzodiazepines among tobacco users to prevent prescription drug addiction.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/american-journal-addictions/tobacco-use-linked-higher-use-opioids-and-sedatives

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Soda industry steals page from tobacco to combat taxes on sugary drinks
Opioids contribute to rise in suicides and overdoses in the U.S.
Retailers in low-income communities sell most risky alternative tobacco products
Negative social cues on tobacco packaging could help reduce smoking intentions
Study investigates influence of different opioids on driving performance
Plain tobacco packaging has increased the price of leading products, shows new study
Early postpartum initiation of opioids associated with persistent use
Tobacco tax battle could torch Montana Medicaid expansion

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals link between tobacco availability and smoking during pregnancy