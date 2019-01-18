Bedfont appoints Dr Jafar Jafari as first member of the Gastrolyzer Medical Advisory Board

Medical device manufacturer, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., appoints Dr Jafari to the advisory board for its gastrointestinal breath monitoring products

Bedfont, who has specialized in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices for over 40 years, announces today that Dr Jafar Jafari will be the first appointment to its Gastrolyzer Medical Advisory Board.

Head of Upper GI Physiology at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ Foundation Trust Hospitals, Dr Jafari has an MD in Medicine, a PhD in Neurogastroenterology, and has been involved in over 100 research publications regarding gastroenterology. Notably, one of Dr Jafari’s main areas of interest is Hydrogen and C13 GI breath testing.

The Gastrolyzer range works by measuring exhaled levels of hydrogen and methane that are produced when the gut breaks down food;interpreting these gas levels can help to determine gastrointestinal disorders such as lactose intolerance, IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) and more.

Jason Smith, Managing Director, says:

We are privileged to welcome Dr Jafari into our Bedfont Family and onto our Gastrolyzer Medical Advisory Board. We are very fortunate to be able to call upon his extensive knowledge and expertise in the gastrointestinal field.”

Dr Jafar Jafari, adds: