Bedfont appoints Dr Jafar Jafari as first member of the Gastrolyzer Medical Advisory Board

Jan 18 2019

Medical device manufacturer, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., appoints Dr Jafari to the advisory board for its gastrointestinal breath monitoring products

Bedfont, who has specialized in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices for over 40 years, announces today that Dr Jafar Jafari will be the first appointment to its Gastrolyzer Medical Advisory Board.

Head of Upper GI Physiology at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ Foundation Trust Hospitals, Dr Jafari has an MD in Medicine, a PhD in Neurogastroenterology, and has been involved in over 100 research publications regarding gastroenterology.  Notably, one of Dr Jafari’s main areas of interest is Hydrogen and C13 GI breath testing.

The Gastrolyzer range works by measuring exhaled levels of hydrogen and methane that are produced when the gut breaks down food;interpreting these gas levels can help to determine gastrointestinal disorders such as lactose intolerance, IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) and more.

Jason Smith, Managing Director, says:

We are privileged to welcome Dr Jafari into our Bedfont Family and onto our Gastrolyzer Medical Advisory Board. We are very fortunate to be able to call upon his extensive knowledge and expertise in the gastrointestinal field.”

Dr Jafar Jafari, adds:

The Gastrolyzer range provides an instant, non-invasive and easy-to-use method for healthcare professionals and patients to use when investigating gut function. I am privileged to have been given this opportunity to contribute to Bedfont’s GI breath testing campaign.”

Source:

https://www.bedfont.com/news/home/bedfont-announces-dr-jafar-jafari-as-its-first-member-on-the-gastrolyzer-medical-advisory-board

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bedfont donates reverse advent calendar for homeless people
Bedfont chosen as finalist in 2 categories for KEiBA 2018
Bedfont’s piCO Smokerlyzer involved in smoking cessation study at Maastricht University
Bedfont named Exporter of the Year for second time at Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce Awards
Bedfont receives accolade for Technology Business of the Year at KEiBA 2018
Bedfont® return to ERS to celebrate 10 years of improving asthma management
Bedfont needs public support to represent the UK in European Business Awards
Bedfont to introduce 2nd generation FeNO monitor at ERS 2018

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd
You might also like... ×
Bedfont Scientific shortlisted for 3 different categories in MISE Awards