Specific sedentary behavioral patterns linked with risk of young-onset colorectal cancer

Feb 5 2019

A new study in JNCI Cancer Spectrum has identified a connection between prolonged time spent sitting while watching TV and increased risk of colorectal cancer for younger Americans.

Young-onset colorectal cancer, diagnosed under age 50, is increasing in the US and globally, sharply contrasting with the dramatic decreases among older people, largely as a result of cancer screening initiatives. Young-onset colorectal cancer has potentially different molecular characteristics compared to those of late-onset, and is typically more aggressive and found at a more advanced stage than those in older patients, resulting in greater years of life lost. Despite these trends, researchers have identified few risk factors specific to young-onset colorectal cancer.

Related Stories

Researchers here studied sedentary TV reviewing time, as well as other sedentary behaviors, in 89,278 American women in the Nurses' Health Study II. Of the 118 cases of young-onset colorectal cancer diagnosed over two decades of follow up, more than one hour of daily TV viewing time was associated with a 12% increase in risk compared to those who watched less. The results were even more striking for those watching more than two hours/day with a nearly 70% increase in risk. This association was independent of BMI and exercise and was consistently observed among women without a family history of colorectal cancer. The association was also more pronounced for rectal cancer compared to colon cancer.

These findings are among the first to link specific sedentary behavioral patterns with risk of young-onset colorectal cancer. "This study may help identify those at high risk and who might benefit more from early screening," said Yin Cao, Assistant Professor of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine, and the study's co-senior author. "The fact that these results were independent of BMI and physical activity suggests that being sedentary may be an altogether distinct risk factor for young-onset colorectal cancer."

Source:

https://global.oup.com/academic/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Tumor-fighting protein also promotes cancer growth, shows study
Iridium attached to albumin can attack cancer cells when blasted with light
Researchers find 'origin' of cancer spread
Study shows promise for future prostate cancer treatment
Russian researchers create intelligent software system for lung cancer diagnostics
Cancer nanomedicine may accelerate metastasis, NUS study finds
Oral cancer is among the ten most common cancers in the world
Mapping mutations in esophageal cancer could improve treatment options

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
I Am and I Will: The Steps We Can All Take This World Cancer Day