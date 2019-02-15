Philips introduces new premium digital X-ray room to help shorten patient wait times

Royal Philips , a global leader in health technology, has launched its DigitalDiagnost C90, a new ceiling-suspended digital radiography system. The system offers a live tube camera, versatile room configuration capabilities and exam automation technologies that work harmoniously to provide improved patient and Radiographer experiences. Designed to meet the imaging needs of the most demanding institutions, the C90 helps reduces procedure length allowing more patients to be seen comfortably without compromising patient care.

The DigitalDiagnost C90 integrates the Philips Eleva X-ray user interface platform and a live camera, which helps improve the patient positioning process by placing the Radiographers positioning tools on the Eleva tube head while the Radiographer can remain at the patient’s side. This reduces the number of movements for the Radiographer between the patient and the control panel, which can speed up workflow by up to 28 seconds per examination. With 67.5% of X-ray retakes resulting from incorrect patient positioning the C90 can help to minimize time-consuming repeats, and decreases patient waiting times for a smoother, more effective, experience.

As Radiographers we welcome any advancement in digital X-ray that can improve patient positioning and image quality, enhance the workflow of departments and provide optimal patient care. As a dedicated paediatric imaging department, the system is a great addition to the digital X-ray service and allows us to meet the workflow demands. The system ensures high quality images are produced in a timely manner providing a positive patient experience.” Emily Keyte, Pediatric Team Manager Radiographer, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

With the touchscreen and a live camera features built into the Eleva Tube Head, patient positioning is improved by giving Radiographers clear view of the collimation area which can help alleviate potential imprecise collimations, such as with obese patients. 94% of users asked think that the live camera images at the workstation helps to avoid retakes. As well as enhancing department workflow, the DigitalDiagnost C90 can be used as an educational tool. Unlike other digital X-ray rooms, the C90 allows student radiographers to observe positioning from the control room without having to crowd the patient and make them uncomfortable, supporting more efficient, patient-centric, teaching practices.

The C90 also uses new image processing software to provide the highest quality images of any anatomical area and to remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of the lung fields and soft tissue, which results in more confident diagnoses.