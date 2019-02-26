New research highlights widespread fertility concerns among British men

Feb 26 2019

Almost half (42%) of British men are concerned about their fertility according to new research by ExSeed, an emerging pioneer in the male fertility space which enables men to test their sperm quality at home. The research, which conveys the views of a thousand British men, also reveals that, of those with concerns around their fertility, less than a fifth (18%) intend on having tests and 29 per cent would expect their partner to be tested first.

Beyond the pain and frustration of having difficulties conceiving, more than a quarter (27%) of men say fertility issues would definitely cause issues with their relationship, while a third (33%) said they ‘probably’ would.

In addition to the well-known factors which have a negative impact on male fertility, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, the ExSeed research also indicates there are several misconceptions amongst men around what can affect their sperm quality, with half (50%) believing the size of their testicles makes a difference, with 24 per cent of those saying ‘definitely’ and 26 per cent ‘possibly’. Other factors men falsely believe will negatively impact their sperm quality include taking antidepressants (18%), having hot baths every day (14%), taking antibiotics (13%) and riding a bike or horse (9%).

Morten Ulsted, co-founder and CEO of ExSeed, comments:

Male infertility has historically been a taboo subject with many men avoiding the topic altogether and suffering in silence. The research clearly highlights that concerns around infertility are widespread meaning there are potentially millions of men who share the same worries; our mission is to throw the conversation open, remove the stigma around male fertility and reassure men that guidance and help are at hand.”

ExSeed will soon be launching a state-of-the-art device in the UK, enabling men to analyze and improve their sperm quality from the comfort of their own home.

Source:

https://www.exseedhealth.com/

