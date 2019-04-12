New way to make food taste salty but with less sodium chloride

Apr 12 2019

Washington State University researchers have found a way to make food taste salty but with less of the sodium chloride tied to poor health.

"It's a stealth approach, not like buying the 'reduced salt' option, which people generally don't like," said Carolyn Ross, a Food Science professor at WSU. "If we can stair-step people down, then we increase health while still making food that people want to eat."

In a paper published in the Journal of Food Science, Ross and colleagues looked at salt blends that use less sodium chloride and include other salts like calcium chloride and potassium chloride.

Both of those salts have no adverse health effects on people, Ross said. Potassium can actually help reduce blood pressure. Unfortunately, they aren't very tasty.

Related Stories

"Potassium chloride, especially, tastes really bitter and people really don't like it," Ross said.

The researchers used tasting panels and WSU's electronic tongue to see just how much they could add of the replacement salts for standard sodium chloride before people found the food unacceptable to eat.

Some tasting panels tested a variety of salt solutions, or salt in water, while others tested different salt combinations in tomato soup.

Using the e-tongue and panels, they found that a blend using approximately 96.4 percent sodium chloride with 1.6 percent potassium chloride and 2 percent calcium chloride was the ideal reduction.

They had a higher reduction when they added only calcium chloride, getting acceptable rates with a combination of 78 percent sodium chloride and 22 percent calcium chloride.

"This combination of the two salts did not significantly differ compared to 100 percent sodium chloride," Ross said. "But when we added potassium chloride, consumer acceptance decreased."

While humans need salt, Americans consume significantly more than is necessary or even healthy. According to the U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the recommended maximum amount of salt consumed per day is less than 2,300 mg. The average American adult female consumes 2,980 mg per day, while males average over 4,000 mg per day.

Recent findings have suggested that gradual reductions in salt over a period of years is the best way to reduce salt consumption. Using one of the new blends for a specified time frame could lead to greater reductions down the road.

Source:

https://news.wsu.edu/2019/04/11/keeping-taste-reducing-salt/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Special input pathway may hold the key to coding sensory information in the cerebellum
AMSBIO offers new AAV biosensors for neural activity studies in vivo
Two-drug combinations containing calcium channel blocker significantly lowers BP
Bruker announces innovative UHF magnet technology for high-resolution NMR in structural biology
MSU professor wins prestigious award for brain research
Research identifies first case of a person without vitamin D binding protein
New nanomaterial could restore internal structure of damaged bones
UA immunobiology professor will use $1.9 million grant to study copper's therapeutic potential

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Value of dietary supplements in question