Breakthrough antibody treatment suppresses HIV without antivirals

Kate Bass, B.Sc.Apr 18 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc. (Editor)

Research published yesterday in The New England Journal of Medicine describes how an antibody that prevents HIV binding to human immune cells was shown to be able to suppress levels of HIV for up to four months.

Many antibodies have been trialed for HIV, but all have failed. Now, a new antibody looks set to improve outcomes for patients.Kateryna Kon | Shutterstock

Human Immunodeficiency virus (HIV) severely damages the immune system, eventually leading to Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) which is fatal and has no cure. At present, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 34 million people in the world are living with HIV.

Patients infected with HIV are currently treated with a cocktail of antiretroviral drugs designed to prevent the replication of the virus within the body and delay the onset of AIDS. Although such treatment regimens are able to keep the virus under control, they can also be a burden to patients. Furthermore, missing doses raise the possibility of the HIV becoming resistant to the antiretroviral drugs.

Advances in antibody technologies have opened up new avenues for research

Researchers have been working on developing potent and broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV for many years now. Such antibodies are being investigated as a potential means of preventing viral rebound after the discontinuation of antiretroviral therapy to allow patients to take a break from taking so many pills without detrimental effects on their health.

One such antibody, VRC01, was shown to slightly delay the resurgence of HIV on interruption of their usual treatment. However, it did not maintain viral suppression.

The latest clinical trial evaluated a novel antibody, known as UB-421, in patients with HIV during a short-term break in their antiretroviral regimens. On average, the patients had been taking antiretroviral drugs for over 5 years.

Related Stories

All of the study participants had undetectable levels of HIV in their blood and received eight injections of UB-421 (either weekly or biweekly).

HIV levels remained below the limit of detection in all patients for up to 16 weeks. UB-421 was therefore proven to effectively control HIV from replicating further and spreading infection. Furthermore, no evidence of HIV resistance to UB-421 was observed. However, due to the small size of the study, future clinical studies with long-term monitoring for drug-resistant HIV strains are needed.

‘A single agent’ to replace a ‘cocktail of drugs’

Lead author Chang-Yi Wang commented “We were able to use this antibody to maintain durable viral remission using a single agent instead of a cocktail of drugs. Such durable maintenance is unprecedented, and it opens up a host of potential new treatment options for patients with resistance-prone HIV infection.”

UB-421 acts to prevent HIV infecting immune cells by blocking the binding site. It binds to immune cells with 50 to 100 times greater affinity than HIV, and so binds in preference to the virus.

Ex-vivo studies have shown UB-421 to have a significantly greater viral inhibition capability than VRC01 and other previously tested HIV-neutralising antibodies.

This research is a promising first step towards making it possible for patients with HIV to control their infection with a weekly or biweekly treatment instead of a daily cocktail of tablets. A clinical study is now being designed to test UB-421 in people with HIV infection who have not yet start anti-retroviral therapy to see if the antibody can suppress HIV activity for up to six months.

Source:

Wang C-Y, et al. Effect of Anti-CD4 Antibody UB-421 on HIV-1 Rebound after Treatment Interruption. N Engl J Med 2019;380:1535-45. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1802264.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Kate Bass

Written by

Kate Bass

Kate graduated from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne with a biochemistry B.Sc. degree. She also has a natural flair for writing and enthusiasm for scientific communication, which made medical writing an obvious career choice. In her spare time, Kate enjoys walking in the hills with friends and travelling to learn more about different cultures around the world.

Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Timed vaginal insemination can be safe, effective way to help HIV-affected couples conceive
FDA approves two-drug complete regimen for previously untreated HIV-infected adults
Depression symptoms associated with death among patients with HIV infection
MUSC study provides evidence for link between 'leaky gut' and autoantibody production in HIV-positive patients
Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing
New all-in-one immunotherapy approach kicks out hiding HIV and also kills it
Synthetic antibody rapidly prevents Zika infection in mice and non-human primates
Increased neutrophil lifespan may contribute to intestinal inflammation in HIV-infected individuals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
C-Path and CDISC release global Therapeutic Area Standard for HIV research