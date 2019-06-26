New model could help find new cancer drugs, speed up traffic, combat disease

Jun 26 2019

A new mathematical model of the structure of networks could help find new cancer drugs, speed up traffic flow and combat sexually transmitted disease.

Although the three challenges seem diverse, they all could benefit from a theory that helps to uncover unknown information about a network by analyzing its structure. The study was published in the journal Chaos, from AIP Publishing.

An example of how filling in missing links could be useful is in choosing a genetic target for a cancer drug, said team member Michael Small, from the University of Western Australia.

Say you have a network of genes that are somehow connected, and there are some known drug targets. But if you don't know all the genes, you would like to make guesses at information that you don't have to work out what might be other likely targets to investigate."

Michael Small, University of Western Australia

Related Stories

Successful link prediction algorithms already exist for certain types of networks, but the researchers analyzed differently structured networks to come up with their alternative algorithm.

An example of traditional link prediction might be a social network suggesting friends with which to connect. Two people who share a friend are likely to themselves be friends with a direct connection. Adding this third connection creates a triangle, which is a structure where existing algorithms focus.

In contrast, the authors focused on treelike networks, which have many branches but very few cross links between branches. They studied three example datasets: the social network Twitter, a water distribution network and a sexual contact network.

They found these three treelike networks could be characterized by a number of parameters, such as the average distance between branch points in the network, the size of loops and a comparison of the number of links that adjacent nodes have -- a measure of the network's regularity describing heterogeneity.

The authors then developed an algorithm that suggested links that would preserve these characteristics of the network.

They tested this approach by taking a known network and removing links from it and seeing if the algorithm could predict where the missing links should be.

The team found the algorithm performed better (around 44% for the Twitter network, around 15% for the sexual contact network and around 4% for the water distribution network) for treelike networks than most of conventional algorithms which rely on other parameters, such as assuming highly connected individuals will attract more connections (known as preferential attachment) or building lots of triangular connections (known as clustering).

Author Keke Shang attributes the team's success to thinking about examples of real-world networks.

"I hope we can make network technology serve our lives better," he said.

Source:

American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Journal reference:

Shang, K. et al. (2019) Link prediction for tree-like networks. Chaos. doi.org/10.1063/1.5107440

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Revolutionary cancer drugs that target any tumor to be fast-tracked into hospitals by NHS
Making Bacterial Infections a Thing of the Past for Chronic Respiratory Conditions
New implant technology safely minimizes injections for people with macular degeneration
Fibrinogen a key player in health and disease, says new study
Loughborough University student designs portable wallet to keep medication cool
A 'homing beacon' for cancer drugs
Cannabis ingredient shows promise as potential antibiotic for superbugs
Wearable sensors show how antibiotic-resistant bacteria spread through hospital wards

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Lean manufacturing methods spur innovations in the testing of drug delivery devices