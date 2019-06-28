Salk study unravels how the brain encodes color and shape

Jun 28 2019

There are hundreds of thousands of distinct colors and shapes that a person can distinguish visually, but how does the brain process all of this information? Scientists previously believed that the visual system initially encodes shape and color with different sets of neurons and then combines them much later. But a new study from Salk researchers, published in Science on June 27, 2019, shows that there are neurons that respond selectively to particular combinations of color and shape.

New genetic sensors and imaging technologies have allowed us to more thoroughly test the link between visual circuits that process color and shape. These findings provide valuable insight about how visual circuits are connected and organized in the brain."

Edward Callaway, senior author and professor in Salk's Systems Neurobiology Laboratory

Similar to a digital camera sensor, light-sensitive cells in the eye (photoreceptors) detect wavelengths of light within specific ranges and at particular locations. This information then travels through the optic nerve to neurons in the visual cortex that interpret the information and begin to decipher the contents of the picture. Scientists long thought that color and shape were extracted separately and then combined only at the highest brain centers, but the new Salk research shows that they are combined much earlier.

"The goal of our study was to better understand how the visual system processes colors and shapes of visual stimuli," says co-first author Anupam Garg, who is a University of California San Diego MD/PhD student in the Callaway lab. "We wanted to apply new imaging techniques to answer these longstanding questions about visual processing."

Related Stories

The researchers used imaging technology combined with genetically expressed sensors to study the function of thousands of individual neurons involved in processing color and shape in the primary visual cortex. During long recording periods, roughly 500 possible combinations of color and shape were tested to find the stimulus that best activated each visually-responsive neuron.

The team found that visual neurons selectively responded to color and shape along a continuum--while some neurons were only activated by either a specific color or shape, many other neurons were responsive to a particular color and shape simultaneously, contrary to long-held notions about how visual processing works.

"Our brain encodes visual information efficiently using circuits that are smartly designed. Contrary to what is taught in the classroom--that color and form are processed separately in the early visual cortex and then integrated later by unknown mechanisms--the brain encodes color and form together in a systematic way," says Peichao Li, co-first author and postdoctoral fellow in the Callaway lab.

"For the last 20 years, I have wanted to know how the visual system processes color, so this finding is truly exciting for me," says Callaway, who holds the Vincent J. Coates Chair in Molecular Neurobiology. "This discovery lays a foundation for understanding how neural circuits make the computations that lead to color vision. We look forward to building on these findings to determine how the neurons in the visual cortex work together to extract colors and shapes."

Source:

Salk Institute

Journal reference:

Callaway, E.M. et al. (2019) Color and orientation are jointly coded and spatially organized in primate primary visual cortex. Science. dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.aaw5868.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Promising new approaches in the fight against brain metastasis
Study reveals how basic structure of the brain is formed
Researchers find new physical evidence in the brain for types of schizophrenia
Switch that decides fate of cells from neural stem cells discovered
Epileptic patients experience ecstatic aura on stimulating brain’s dorsal anterior insula
Researchers identify missing link between amyloid plaques and tau tangles in Alzheimer's
Scientists use advanced imaging to track brain tumor 'turncoats'
New study may explain distinct speech processing functions of left and right brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Harnessing the interactions between DNA, RNA, and proteins holds much promise for detecting biomarkers, diagnosing disease, and improving cancer-targeting therapeutics. Quantifying these interactions is essential for understanding and controlling their biomolecular mechanisms.

Using Light Scattering to Characterize Protein-Nucleic Acid Interactions

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sex plays major role in Alzheimer's disease risk