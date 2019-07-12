Alternate cell growth pathway could open door to new treatments for metastatic cancers

Jul 12 2019

While researchers have a basic understanding of how primary cancer cells grow, less is known about metastasis, the deadly process by which cancers spread. A team led by Dr. Paul Krebsbach, dean of UCLA's School of Dentistry and professor of periodontics, has found that mEAK-7, a gene they discovered last year, may play a significant role in cancer metastasis, at least in lung cancers.

Building on that earlier gene discovery in human cells, the team compared mEAK-7 expression levels in normal and cancer cells using tumor cell genetic information from several databases as well as tissue samples from cancer patients.

By focusing on non-small cell lung cancer, we found that mEAK-7, which is important for cell proliferation and migration, was highly expressed in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. We also discovered that mEAK-7 was expressed in primary cancer cells but not expressed in non-cancerous cells, which shows that the protein could be a key culprit in cancer metastasis."

Dr. Joe Nguyen, first author and postdoctoral scholar at the National Cancer Institute

Related Stories

The research was published in the journal iScience.

The researchers also found that mEAK-7, when combined with a large molecule called DNA-PKcs (which helps regulate DNA repair and controls or enhances cancer growth), created an alternative mTOR signaling pathway used by cancer cells for their growth and proliferation. In normal cells, two well-studied pathways are controlled by a gene called mTOR, which regulates normal cell growth, proliferation and survival.

"This third complex or pathway is very important for cancer stem cells, which begin the process of colony formation and cell proliferation, and lead to metastasis that is the leading cause of death in most cancers," Krebsbach said. "We determined that there are high mEAK-7 protein levels in the tumors and lymph nodes of metastatic cancer patients. Development of mEAK-7 inhibitors may benefit patients with metastatic cancers that demonstrate aberrant mTOR signaling associated with high levels of mEAK-7."

The researchers, who also looked at these signaling molecules in cancer stem cells, determined that the novel, "third" mTOR complex in cancer cells was made up of mTOR, mEAK-7 and DNA-PKcs.

"Understanding the molecular interactions of metastatic cancer is crucial to determining treatments for cancer at these later stages," said Jin Koo Kim, co-author and a UCLA Dentistry project scientist. "Currently, treatments for solid tumors include surgery and radiation therapies. However, many patients relapse, as the target tumors develop resistance to radiation and other treatments. This study found that this resistance is correlated to higher mEAK-7 expression in cancer cells."

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles

Journal reference:

Nguyen, J.T. et al. (2019) mEAK-7 Forms an Alternative mTOR Complex with DNA-PKcs in Human Cancer. iScience. doi.org/10.1016/j.isci.2019.06.029.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exciting study shows how centrioles center the process of cell division
New study reveals 'clutch' proteins responsible for putting T cell activation 'into gear'
Stem cell stimulation shows promise as potential stroke treatment
Comprehensive cell atlas of the human liver
AMSBIO offers new, best-in-class CAR-T cell range for research and immunotherapy
New gene-editing protocol allows perfect mutation-effect matching
Neuroscientists control visual behavior of a mouse with single-cell precision
New shingles vaccine reduces outbreaks of painful rash among stem cell transplant patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Retina can restructure itself following gene therapy