Hospitals' decision to transfer kids with mental health emergencies is based on insurance type

Jul 17 2019

A national study finds children without insurance who seek treatment for a mental health disorder in the emergency department (ED) are more likely than those with private insurance to be transferred to another hospital.

The study, conducted by researchers at UC Davis Children's Hospital and the UC Davis Department of Psychiatry, showed differences in the decisions to admit or transfer children with mental health emergencies based on the patients' insurance type.

More hospital transfers for children with no insurance

For the study, the researchers assessed a national sample of 9,081 acute mental health events among children in EDs. They looked at the patient's insurance coverage and a hospital's decision to admit or transfer patients with a mental health disorder.

We found that children without insurance are 3.3 times more likely to be transferred than those with private insurance. The rate was even higher for patients presenting with bipolar disorder, attention-deficit and conduct disorders and schizophrenia."

Jamie Kissee Mouzoon, research manager for the Pediatric Telemedicine Program at UC Davis Children's Hospital and first author on the study

Inequities in mental health emergencies

Related Stories

The study shows there may be gaps in providing equitable and quality care to pediatric patients with mental health emergencies based on their insurance coverage.

Transferring a child creates additional burdens for the patient, family and health care system as a whole. It can add to overcrowding in busy emergency departments, higher costs of care and higher out-of-pocket costs for the family.

According to James Marcin, senior author on the study, there are regulations in place to prevent EDs from making treatment decisions based on the patients' insurance. Transferring a patient for any other reason than clinical necessity should be avoided

"Unfortunately, the financial incentives are sometimes hard to ignore and can be even unconscious," Marcin said. "What we have found in this study is consistent with other research that demonstrates that patients without health insurance are more likely to get transferred from clinic to clinic or hospital to hospital."

Marcin also is director for the UC Davis Center for Health and Technology and leads the telemedicine program at UC Davis Health. He is looking into ways that telemedicine - video visits delivered to the children who seek care in remote EDs - might be a solution to the tendency to transfer the patient to another hospital.

Source:

University of California - Davis Health

Journal reference:

Kissee, J. et al. (2019) Association Between Insurance and the Transfer of Children With Mental Health Emergencies. Pediatric Emergency Care. doi.org/10.1097/PEC.0000000000001881.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

IU-connected startup working to enable precision medicine for mental health issues, chronic pain
One in five people living in conflict-affected areas has a mental health condition, analysis reveals
Effective stop smoking treatments less likely to be prescribed to people with mental health conditions
Combat veterans more likely to exhibit signs of depression, anxiety in later life
Participation in local food projects may have positive effect on health
International study aims to more accurately describe mental health disorders
Researchers set out to define recommended ‘dosage’ of work for optimal wellbeing
Biden calling ACA ‘breakthrough’ for mental health parity highlights gaps

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Georgia researcher receives grant to develop models to better predict mental health disorders