Weight stigma may compromise men's health

Men's health may be compromised by weight stigma, finds the latest research from the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at the University of Connecticut.

Weight stigma is pervasive against people with obesity, and can contribute to both physical and emotional health problems for those targeted. As many as 40% of men report experiencing weight stigma, but when it comes to how this stigma affects their health, men have received less attention in research compared to women.

It's often assumed that conversations about weight loss, poor body image, and dieting are more salient for women. Men are frequently overlooked, but that does not necessarily mean that men are less affected by weight stigma or less likely to internalize negative biases."

Mary Himmelstein, lead author of the study

Related Stories

The research, published in the journal Obesity, involved two groups of men: 1,249 men from a diverse national survey panel, and 504 men from an online data collection service. Both groups of men completed identical surveys about their experiences of weight-based stigma, how much they internalized these experiences (e.g., blamed themselves), as well as their psychological wellbeing and health behaviors.

Key findings include:

  • Both experienced and internalized weight stigma were associated with more depressive symptoms and more dieting behaviors.
  • Men who experienced weight stigma had increased odds of engaging in binge eating.
  • Men who internalized weight stigma had lower self-rated health.

These findings suggest the need for increased attention to men not only in research on links between weight stigma and health, but also among health professionals treating men for various health conditions, in which weight stigma may play a contributing role. In particular, it may be useful for health care providers to ask men about weight stigma to help identify those who may be vulnerable to depression or disordered eating behaviors, which are underdiagnosed in men.

"Our study shows that weight stigma is not a gendered issue. It can affect men's health in the same damaging ways in which we already know that it harms women's health, and neglecting these issues in men, either in research or clinical practice, may put them at a serious disadvantage in treatment," says Himmelstein. "Opportunities for supportive interventions should be available for men, women, and non-binary individuals alike to help them cope with weight stigma in less harmful ways."

Source:

UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UCR biomedical professor to investigate how body's cannabis-like molecules influence obesity
Research reveals how mirror therapy relieves phantom limb pain
TAU's new Translational Medical Research Center acquires MILabs' VECTor PET/SPECT/CT
New anti-obesity drug trial set to launch at Alberta Diabetes Institute
Researchers find link between maternal obesity and childhood cancer in offspring
Novel program in England's third largest city helps reduce childhood obesity
Research sheds light on sun-induced DNA damage and repair
AMSBIO offers new, best-in-class CAR-T cell range for research and immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New technique reduces postoperative deficit of oxygen in the blood in patients with morbid obesity