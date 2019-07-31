Antenatal renal pelvis dilatation increases risk of hospital admissions in early childhood

Babies who have persistent fluid-filled areas in their kidneys during gestation are likely to present with urinary tract problems and to be admitted to hospital in early childhood, according to new research published by Shantini Paranjothy and colleagues at Cardiff University, UK in the open access journal PLOS Medicine on July 30.

Antenatal renal pelvis dilatation increases risk of hospital admissions in early childhood
Credit: MedicalPrudens, Pixabay

Related Stories

In the UK, pregnant women have a scan at 20 weeks to identify any structural abnormalities in the developing fetus. Some of the findings in the scan are indicators of later health problems, and although fluid-filled areas of the kidneys are sometimes seen, it is not known whether this is a reliable indicator of future adverse health outcomes. The population-based cohort study on which the new research is based linked ultrasound scans with data on hospital admissions in the first 3 years of life, and the findings could be used to develop counseling for parents and care pathways in cases where the fluid-containing areas, known as renal pelvis dilatation, are observed.

The researchers used the Welsh Study of Mothers and Babies prospective, population-based cohort and included 21,239 children in their analysis. In 7.6 of every 1,000 babies, mild-to-moderate dilatation was seen at the 20-week scan, and the risk of hospital admission was more than 7 times greater in those children with renal pelvis dilatation than in those without (conditional hazard ratio 7.23, 95% CI 4.31–12.15). Risks were increased in those with later dilatation, but in most children dilatation did not persist and hospital admission rates related to urinary tract symptoms were similar to those in children with no dilatation.

Despite the large size of the study, the number of cases (138) was relatively small and so statistical power was limited. Protocols for reporting and management of renal pelvis dilation are in development, and further studies should examine whether other characteristics at the 20-week scan could improve detection of renal pathology during antenatal screening.

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Hurt, L. et al. (2019) Mild-to-moderate renal pelvis dilatation identified during pregnancy and hospital admissions in childhood: An electronic birth cohort study in Wales, UK. PLOS Medicine. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1002859.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PLOS ONE. (2019, July 31). Antenatal renal pelvis dilatation increases risk of hospital admissions in early childhood. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 31, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190731/Antenatal-renal-pelvis-dilatation-increases-risk-of-hospital-admissions-in-early-childhood.aspx.

  • MLA

    PLOS ONE. "Antenatal renal pelvis dilatation increases risk of hospital admissions in early childhood". News-Medical. 31 July 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190731/Antenatal-renal-pelvis-dilatation-increases-risk-of-hospital-admissions-in-early-childhood.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PLOS ONE. "Antenatal renal pelvis dilatation increases risk of hospital admissions in early childhood". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190731/Antenatal-renal-pelvis-dilatation-increases-risk-of-hospital-admissions-in-early-childhood.aspx. (accessed July 31, 2019).

  • Harvard

    PLOS ONE. 2019. Antenatal renal pelvis dilatation increases risk of hospital admissions in early childhood. News-Medical, viewed 31 July 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190731/Antenatal-renal-pelvis-dilatation-increases-risk-of-hospital-admissions-in-early-childhood.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Longer pregnancies increase risk of stillbirths, study reveals
New computational modeling method predicts how gut microbes change over time
Study reveals effect of Mediterranean-style diet on pregnancy outcomes
Study reveals mechanism that may contribute to HIV-associated metabolic conditions
New computational model explores daily pain sensitivity rhythms
Brand–brand competition unlikely to lower list prices of brand-name drugs
Mathematical model helps identify determinants of persistent MRSA bacteremia
Women with preeclampsia five times more likely to have end-stage kidney disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
NHS 'health checks' linked to decreased risk factors for cardiovascular disease