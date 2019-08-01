Kent-based medical device manufacturer raises £2000 to help the homeless

Kent-based medical device manufacturer, Bedfont, was proud to present their Charity of the Year, Porchlight with a cheque for the sum of £2007.47, after a year of fundraising to raise money and awareness for the homeless.

According to Kent County Council, the estimated total of rough sleepers in the area is 214 – not far off the London Borough of Westminster, which recorded the highest nationally at 306 rough sleepers.

Porchlight, based in Ashford, help people from all walks of life with all types of problems and abilities/disabilities by offering shelter, counseling, advice, skills and more, including a focus on mental health. With a particular focus on helping the homeless, the charity aims to help people solve their issues and overcome their obstacles so that they may live to their full potential.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, comments:

Since choosing Porchlight as our Charity of the Year, my eyes have truly been opened to the homeless situation in Kent. A year ago, we met Alan, who had experienced homelessness first-hand, and he went against every stereotype about homelessness that existed; he had a good job, a good family, but an unfortunate series of events left him needing services like those provided by Porchlight. His story resonates with me because it proves that this can happen to anyone. The Bedfont family has campaigned and fundraised all year and we are proud to have accumulated just over £2000 for such a worthy cause.”

