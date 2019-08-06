Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduces free online DURA Innovations calculator tool

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launched the online DURA Innovations calculator tool, a powerful cost benefit analysis resource to accompany its latest Cost Benefit Calculator Handbook. The free online tool enables laboratories to quantify the value of converting to a standardized flow cytometry workflow using the company’s dry reagent technology.

Fig 1: Comparing Time Consuming Manual Stepsiiii

The new calculator enables customers using liquid reagents to see for themselves how certain practices actually increase waste and reduce efficiency by affecting workflow. By answering nine key questions, a lab can map out and analyze the cost of its own unique workflow – and then identify the savings to be made by switching to dry reagent technology.

Research indicates that a significant amount of time spent on preparing cocktails could be avoided if a more efficient approach was adopted, especially to sample preparation, ordering antibodies and inventory management. When the cost of antibodies, pipettes, tubes and time on the flow cytometer are taken into account, DURA Innovations dry technology can deliver a saving of at least 30% per sample. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ research shows an average 25% of the reagents used in a lab is wasted due to errors, spillage and internal quality control requirements.

Laboratories demand the best possible results with the least available resources. Our business tool enables the flow cytometry lab to demonstrate the financial savings it would make by changing from liquid to dry reagents for its standardized flow analysis.” Dr. Mario Koksch, Flow Cytometry Business Unit Vice President and General Manager, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

The online calculator tool assumes the use of a multi-color panel that entails cocktail preparation and performing daily assays based on the samples received by a lab per day.

Laboratory staff can spend as much as 90% of their time on routine tasks, such as manually mixing large quantities of cocktails. With single color reagent panels and, say, 10 specimens, it would take approximately four hours from sample receipt to first results. In contrast, dry reagent panels can be delivered ready mixed to the lab’s specific requirement, completely eliminating both labor costs and reagent waste. See Fig 1.

The pre-formulated DURA Innovationstechnology standardizes flow cytometry workflows, helping the lab to simplify sample preparation, by reducing cocktail preparation time and reagent waste. “Having to repeat tests means allocating extra time to mix the cocktail manually – DURA Innovations does this for you. Further, these dry, unitized antibody combinations make it easier to reproduce results and eliminate errors caused by manual antibody pipetting,” added DrKoksch.

Ready to use panels simplify inventory management removing the need for additional quality checks when single color liquid reagents are used. Also, they help ensure supply expiry issues are avoided, especially when tests have to be quickly repeated. Unlike liquid reagents, DURA Innovations tube kits are stable for 12-18months when stored at temperatures between 18 and 30°C protected from direct exposure to light, further simplifying transporting and retaining stock levels.