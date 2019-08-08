Scientists announce major breakthrough in understanding dry AMD

Scientists at Trinity College Dublin have announced a major breakthrough with important implications for sufferers of a common eye disease - dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - which can cause total blindness in sufferers, and for which there are currently no approved therapies.

The scientists discovered that a key component of the cells lining the retinal blood vessels, namely claudin-5, may be central to the development of the common blinding eye disease, AMD. In pre-clinical models, it was discovered that "leaky blood vessels" pre-disposed the eye to developing features of AMD.

We were initially surprised that these blood vessels of the inner retina contributed to an AMD-like pathology, however it now appears that their dysfunction may represent one of the earliest initiating factors of the disease."

Dr Natalie Hudson, Post-doctoral researcher, Trinity College Dublin, and first author of the study

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Related Stories

AMD is the most common form of central retinal blindness in the aging population. The disease involves a loss of central visual acuity, such that everyday tasks such as reading, watching TV, driving, or using computers become difficult and in some cases impossible.

There are two forms of AMD: 'dry' and 'wet'. While therapies are available for the management of wet AMD, there are no treatments, therapies or cures yet approved for dry AMD, which accounts for the majority of cases in Ireland and worldwide.

Patients living with dry AMD are presently recommended to pursue lifestyle changes, such as stopping smoking, and improving diet and exercise regimes. Novel forms of therapy are desperately needed in an ever-aging society, with life expectancy currently far exceeding the rate of development of drugs for aging associated conditions.

Dr Matthew Campbell, Assistant Professor in Genetics at Trinity, said:

Identifying the early molecular events that cause dry AMD will allow us to develop a targeted approach to therapy. In this case, we believe that regulating the integrity of the retina's blood vessels may, over time, help to prevent the development of dry AMD."

Dr Mark Cahill, consultant Ophthalmologist at the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital (RVEEH), added:

Our findings have highlighted the power of basic and clinical research working towards identifying novel targets for AMD therapy, which will ultimately benefit patients in the future."

Source:

Trinity College Dublin

Journal reference:

Hudson, N. et al. (2019) Dysregulated claudin-5 cycling in the inner retina causes retinal pigment epithelial cell atrophy. JCI Insight. doi.org/10.1172/jci.insight.130273.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Protein found in the eye can protect against diabetic retinopathy
American Academy of Ophthalmology shares tips for staying safe around fireworks
Eye research charity funds development of ‘organ-on-a-chip’ to fight glaucoma
New virtual emergency consultation program for eye patients speeds up treatment times
Scientists use AI to improve diagnosis and monitoring of rare eye condition
'Eye-in-a-dish' model helps scientists to uncover 'surprising' AMD gene variant
Study identifies dozens of genetic mutations linked to albinism in ‘knockout’ mice
Children who spend more time outdoors have less nearsightedness

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Portable device attached to smartphone can diagnose eye disease remotely