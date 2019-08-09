60% of privately insured children received opioids after tonsillectomy, study finds

Sixty percent of privately insured children undergoing tonsil removal received opioids –with average prescriptions lasting about six to 10 days – a new study finds.

And while the more powerful painkillers are often prescribed because they have been believed to reduce the risk of complications such as poorly controlled pain, researchers did not find evidence indicating that opioids protected children against those risks.

The Michigan Medicine study appears in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Our findings suggest that it may be possible to reduce opioid exposure among children who undergo this common surgery without increasing the risk of complications."

Lead author Kao-Ping Chua, M.D., Ph.D., researcher and pediatrician, University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation

Researchers analyzed national data between 2016 and 2017 from a private insurance database. Among 15,793 children (ages 1 to 18) who underwent a tonsillectomy, six in 10 had one or more filled opioid prescription.

Opportunities to reduce opioid prescriptions in kids

Tonsillectomy is one of the most common surgical procedures performed in children. American Academy of Otolaryngology guidelines strongly recommend non-opioids, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, for these procedures.

Chua says there are several possible explanations for why so many children still received opioid prescriptions despite these guidelines. Among the biggest potential reasons is that the potent painkillers have been believed to provide superior pain relief and reduce risk of return visits for uncontrolled pain leading to dehydration.

Related Stories

In the Michigan Medicine study, having a filled opioid prescription wasn't associated with a difference in risk of return visits for pain or dehydration. But it was linked to an increased risk of constipation and in at least one case, an opioid overdose, the study found.

Chua believes surgeons may also prescribe opioids after tonsillectomy because they fear that NSAID use increases bleeding risk. But clinical trials have not demonstrated a significant increase in bleeding risk with NSAID use. In the new Michigan study, having a filled opioid prescription was not associated with increased risk of bleeding, suggesting that prescribing opioids may not protect against this complication.

Among children with perioperative fills, the median prescription duration was eight days, an amount that could represent 48 doses of opioids. This is far greater than what the average patient needs, researchers say. A previous study at Mott found that children undergoing tonsillectomy in 2013 were prescribed an average of 52 opioid doses but had an average of 44 leftover opioid doses.

Over-prescribing opioids to children isn't just a health risk to children, Chua says, but also to family and friends who may have access to the leftover opioids that may not be properly disposed.

"To minimize the risks of opioids to children and their families, clinicians should rely on non-opioids when possible. When opioids are used, clinicians should aim to prescribe only the amount that patients need," Chua says.

"However, our study suggests that many children receive opioid prescriptions after tonsillectomy and that the amount of opioids in these prescriptions may be excessive. We need to conduct research to identify interventions that safely and effectively reduce opioid exposure for these children."

Source:

Michigan Medicine

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study looks at impact of Child Friendly Spaces in countries affected by humanitarian emergencies
Improving relationships helps reduce stress, depression in mothers of children with autism
Heavy screen time associated with overweight, abdominal obesity among children
Ultrasound-guided IV line insertion in children has higher success rates
Children born with HIV less likely to adhere to medications as they age, study finds
NIH awards $2.3 million for pilot project to develop opioid vaccine
New collaboration to advance diagnosis and prevention of congenital heart defects
Novel palliative care approach for caregivers of children with rare diseases shows preliminary success

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Rutgers Health treats children with multiple sclerosis at the dedicated pediatric MS program