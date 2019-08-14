Dementia care program improves psychological health of patients and caregivers

UCLA-led research finds that a comprehensive dementia care program staffed by nurse practitioners working within a health system improves the mental and emotional health of patients and their caregivers.

While the program did not slow the progression of dementia, it did reduce patients' behavioral problems and depression, and lower the distress of caregivers, the researchers found.

The paper is published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The findings, based on data from the UCLA Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Program, suggest that such programs are a promising approach toward improving the psychological health of patients and caregivers, said Dr. David Reuben, chief of the UCLA Division of Geriatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and the study's lead author.

Related Stories

"Although the program was implemented at only one site, the principles of the program and model of care can be adopted and adapted to fit other health systems," he said.

The researchers examined data from people with dementia and their caregivers after a year of enrollment in UCLA's program. Participants were enrolled in the program from July 2012 to December 2014.

To determine outcomes for patients and caregivers, the researchers measured patients' cognition, ability to function and depressive symptoms. They also gauged the caregivers' emotional state and the financial, physical, psychological and social effects of the strain they experience. Caregivers typically are family members, who tend to the needs of spouses, partners or parents with dementia, a progressive condition that has no cure.

The researchers found that for 58% of 543 patients and 63% of 447 caregivers, symptoms improved or minor symptoms were maintained.

Results of the research, which was an observational study, suggest there are other effective ways to help the 6 million Americans affected by Alzheimer's or other dementias, Reuben noted.

This study shows that providing high quality of care for persons with dementia, and providing caregiver support and education, can make a difference in health outcomes that are important to people."

Dr. David Reuben, chief of the UCLA Division of Geriatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Source:

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Dietary intake of phosphatidylcholine linked to reduced dementia risk
Traditional measures overlook socioeconomic costs associated with dementia
Most older people with advancing dementia remain at home, despite pain and poor health
Common medications can masquerade as dementia in seniors
Social contact could play an important role in staving off dementia
Super-resolution microscopy helps unravel elusive causes of dementia
New Zealand study shows positive effect of music and dance on older adults with dementia
Low or high levels of hemoglobin may increase risk of dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Why women who work are less likely to develop dementia