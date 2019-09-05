Study examines relationships among personality, motivation and internet gaming disorder

A new study examining the relationships among personality, motivation, and internet gaming disorder (IGD) found that predictors of IGD include male gender, neurotic and introverted personality traits, and motivation related to achievement. The Journal of Addictions & Offender Counseling study included 1,881 adults from various countries.

IGD is defined as "persistent and recurrent use of the Internet to engage in games, often with other players, leading to clinically significant impairment or distress" by the American Psychiatric Association.

The study's authors noted that gamers' social tendencies, as determined by personality traits, may play a role in developing problematic gaming habits and addiction. When counselors understand the potential social context of clients' situations, they have more information to develop prevention and treatment strategies that treat the whole person and not just a diagnosis. More research is needed to understand the full interplay among personality, motivation, and IGD, along with demographic risk factors.

I am excited to be publishing on the topic of IGD along with an elite group of researchers from a variety of fields, including psychology and information technology, to meet the need for research established by the American Psychiatric Association. One of my goals is to produce culturally responsive research that highlights the need for context in the diagnostic criteria proposed for IGD, including the social nature of the games and the level of simulation possible in them because of technology." Lead author Kristy L. Carlisle, PhD, Old Dominion University