Calcium absorption by breastfeeding babies could be key to treating osteoporosis in the elderly

New research reveals the mechanism that allows breastfeeding babies to absorb large amounts of calcium and build healthy bones--a discovery that could lead to treatment for osteoporosis and other bone diseases later in life.

We build our bone mineral density until we're early adults and then stop, so we think of osteoporosis as a disease of the elderly.

Really, it's a pediatric disease with consequences in old age, so understanding what's happening at these younger ages, when bones are being built, is critical."

Megan Beggs, pediatric dietitian and PhD candidate in physiology at the University of Alberta who led the study

Related Stories

The researchers identified calcium-absorbing channels in the lower two-thirds of the small intestines of breastfed infant mice in a paper published in the journal Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Previous work had revealed that in adult mammals, most calcium absorption takes place in the upper part of the small intestines, where food spends much less time.

"It seems to be pretty much the opposite is happening in infants," said Beggs.

Babies need to take in massive amounts of calcium in the first year of life to build the cartilage they are born with into the body's 206 bones. This mineral deposition continues at a lower rate until around age 25.

This is the first time the infant mechanism for absorbing calcium has been understood. U of A pediatric nephrologist Todd Alexander, Beggs' PhD supervisor and senior author of the paper, said that's partly because women and children's health has not traditionally been the subject of medical study. He said the research required specially adapted lab equipment to perform experiments on the tiny intestines of genetically altered infant mice.

Alexander said understanding this mechanism could be the first step in reversing diseases that cause weak bones in humans.

"You can imagine that if you have someone who has poor bone health, such as an elderly person or a sick child in neonatal intensive care who has not been able to breastfeed, it would be very useful therapeutically to turn this pathway on for them," Alexander said.

The researchers said their future research will look at the mechanism in pigs, which are even closer physiologically to humans than mice, and they will test their hypothesis that it is a hormone in breast milk that is responsible for regulating the channels.

"Understanding that would allow us to either take the active ingredient out of breast milk or synthesize it as an additive so we could give it to people as a tablet or an injection," said Alexander.

The researchers said such a practical application for humans could be five to 10 years away.

Source:

University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry

Journal reference:

Beggs, M.R. et al. (2019) TRPV6 and Cav1.3 Mediate Distal Small Intestine Calcium Absorption Before Weaning. Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology. doi.org/10.1016/j.jcmgh.2019.07.005.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research offers new clues into why cognitive functions become impaired with age
Majority of stroke survivors not screened for osteoporosis, despite increased risk
Study discusses beneficial effects of antibody therapy that targets sclerostin
Osteoporosis drugs associated with reduced risk of premature mortality
Too much vitamin D may reduce bone density, say scientists
New insight and target for Alzheimer’s disease
Higher coronary artery calcium levels in middle-age linked to increased risk for future heart problems
Penn study reveals link between mitochondrial damage and osteoporosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Too much Vitamin D could be harmful to bones