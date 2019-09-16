Warriors Research Institute awarded grant to expand mental health treatment to Texas veterans and their families

Warriors Research Institute, a Baylor Scott & White Research Institute center, has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance that will help expand evidence-based mental health treatment to Texas veterans and their families. The treatment is available at no cost to veterans and family members regardless of discharge status.

We are honored that the Texas Veterans Commission chose to support these convenient, effective treatments for veterans and veteran family members. Now veterans and their family members across the entire state will have additional access to these mental health services."

Suzy Gulliver, PhD, Warriors Research Institute director

The Statewide Evidence-Based Telehealth Treatment will build on the success of Vet PaTHs, a pilot program which focused on peer support and telehealth for Central Texas veterans. Now statewide, this program will deliver high-quality, accessible treatment to more veterans and their family members who are dealing with post-traumatic stress syndrome and other mental health challenges.

"Our successful Vet PaTHs pilot demonstrated this treatment format as a great match for this population," said Eric Meyer, PhD, Warriors Research Institute associate director. "The vast majority of feedback we received from both veterans and family members showed substantial improvements in quality of life as a result of these services."

Through a telehealth clinic, participants can speak directly with providers via live video conferencing on computers or mobile devices. The program is administered by clinicians who have had military and veteran cultural awareness training, including consultations with an experienced war veteran and licensed mental health professional.

Baylor Scott & White Research Institute

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
