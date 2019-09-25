Study shows plastic teabags release micro- and nano-sized particles into tea

Many people are trying to reduce their plastic use, but some tea manufacturers are moving in the opposite direction: replacing traditional paper teabags with plastic ones.

Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology have discovered that a soothing cup of the brewed beverage may come with a dose of micro- and nano-sized plastics shed from the bags. Possible health effects of ingesting these particles are currently unknown, the researchers say.

Over time, plastic breaks down into tiny microplastics and even smaller nanoplastics, the latter being less than 100 nanometers (nm) in size. (For comparison, a human hair has a diameter of about 75,000 nm.)

Related Stories

Scientists have detected the microscopic particles in the environment, aquatic organisms and the food supply, but they don't know yet whether they are harmful to humans.

Nathalie Tufenkji and colleagues wondered whether recently introduced plastic teabags could be releasing micro- and nanoplastics into the beverage during brewing. They also wanted to explore effects of the released particles on small aquatic organisms called Daphnia magna, or water fleas, which are model organisms often used in environmental studies.

To conduct their analysis, the researchers purchased four different commercial teas packaged in plastic teabags. The researchers cut open the bags, removed the tea leaves and washed the empty bags. Then, they heated the teabags in containers of water to simulate brewing conditions.

Using electron microscopy, the team found that a single plastic teabag at brewing temperature released about 11.6 billion microplastic and 3.1 billion nanoplastic particles into the water. These levels were thousands of times higher than those reported previously in other foods.

In another experiment, the researchers treated water fleas with various doses of the micro- and nanoplastics from teabags. Although the animals survived, they did show some anatomical and behavioral abnormalities.

More research is needed to determine if the plastics could have more subtle or chronic effects on humans, the researchers say.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Journal reference:

Hernandez, L. M. et al. (2019) Plastic Teabags Release Billions of Microparticles and Nanoparticles into Tea. Environmental Science & Technology. doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.9b02540.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: Phenols in cocoa bean shells have powerful effects on fat and immune cells in mice
New advance could lead to regrowth of decayed enamel
Consuming flavonoid-rich items could protect against cancer and heart disease
Teabags release 'billions' of plastic particles into each cup
Caffeine before bedtime has little effect on sleep quality, but alcohol and nicotine does
Tea improves brain circuits, structure and memory
Habitual tea drinking improves brain health, study shows
Study evaluates role of caffeinated beverages as a potential trigger of migraine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Dr. Hannes Röst describes how his lab are using diaPASEF to monitor the human proteome throughout a person's lifetime, and how machine learning could be used to analyze the data.

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Natural antioxidant in green tea can help eliminate antibiotic-resistant bacteria