Global trends shape progress in cell and gene therapies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Kyoto UniversityFeb 13 2026

Cell and gene therapies, or CGT, have come a long way since they were first introduced. In the last few decades, both cell therapy -- the transplantation of living cells -- and gene therapy -- the use of genetic material to modify cell functions -- have been increasingly incorporated into clinical practice.

Various challenges and advances have propelled the use of CGT in innovative treatments for diseases that had otherwise proven difficult to conquer. Yet progress has been uneven across different therapies and regions. To accelerate CGT innovation and improve access, it is essential to take a comprehensive look at past research achievements and qualitatively evaluate relevant factors.

These challenges motivated a team of researchers at Kyoto University to take a hard look at past data and assess the current standing of cell and gene therapies in cooperation with Arthur D. Little Japan. Using the PubMed and OpenAlex databases, the team accessed over 160,000 papers related to CGT published between 1989 and 2023. They then conducted a bibliometric analysis of the historical development of these therapies, including contributions by region.

The team's analysis revealed global trends of CGT development over the 35-year study period. The amount of research focusing on hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, including bone marrow transplantation, and ex vivo gene therapy has seen continued growth. In contrast, mesenchymal stem cell therapy, which utilizes cells that react to inflammation such as injury, and in vivo gene therapy have stagnated in their transition to clinical practice.

This study also uncovered compelling variations in research output by region. While Japan reliably contributes a large number of papers in cell therapy, it is lacking in significant qualitative influence. The United States and China lead the field of CGT research in both quantity and quality. But the high-impact papers were often a result of international collaborations.

"It's clear that international collaborative research tends to lead to high-impact papers, confirming strong ties between Europe and the United States, as well as strong connections within Europe," says team leader Sumimasa Nagai.

Related Stories

Of course, the changing geopolitical landscape and funding cuts to research in America are likely to have a significant impact on these trends, but the results of this study attest to the advantages of international cooperation. These findings are expected to serve as a crucial foundation for considering the allocation of research resources and the direction of future collaboration.

With this study, the researchers aim to steer Japan's strengths in regenerative medicine, cell therapy, and gene therapy toward effective implementation in society. In the future, the team plans to further integrate information on patents, regulations, and funding alongside bibliographic data in order to develop a framework for comprehensively analyzing the flow from basic research to societal implementation.

The paper "Advancement in Cell and Gene Therapy Research: a 35-Year Bibliometric Perspective" appeared on 10 January 2026 in Cytotherapy, with doi: 10.1016/j.jcyt.2026.102056

This research was supported by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) under the Acceleration Program of R&D and implementation for Regenerative Medicine and Cell and Gene Therapy (Project title: Accompanying Support to Accelerate the Social Implementation of Regenerative Medicine Research, Including Cell and Gene Therapy).

Source:

Kyoto University

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1016/j.jcyt.2026.102056

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Alzheimer’s plaques decline after CAR-T immune cell treatment in preclinical study
New workflow boosts nuclear delivery for safer gene therapy
Cellares to expand automated manufacturing to gene-edited stem cell therapies
Tahoe Therapeutics generates the largest single-cell atlas ever using INTEGRA Biosciences automated pipetting technologies
Dual targeting strategy suppresses pancreatic cancer cell growth
Sub-terahertz biosensors enable label-free cancer cell identification
11th Innate Killer Summit returns to San Diego, showcasing clinical data that signals renewed momentum in NK cell therapy
Stiff red blood cells drive sickle cell disease severity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
SynGenSys introduces Liver.SET synthetic promoter library for liver-specific gene expression for in vivo gene therapies