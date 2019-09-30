Tech-based delivery of CBT shows promise for alcohol use treatment

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) focuses on challenging and changing unhelpful thoughts and behaviors, and is a proven treatment for alcohol use disorder. However, the training and expert supervision needed to deliver consistent, high-quality face-to-face sessions is costly, limiting the widespread implementation of CBT in clinical practice. Delivering CBT through technology-based platforms, such as web-based programs and mobile apps, has potential to provide widespread and low-cost access to this evidence-based intervention ─but it's important to establish that tech-based CBT is as effective for alcohol treatment as the in-person format. A new report published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research systematically examines the evidence for tech-based delivery of CBT for alcohol use by combining data from multiple published studies, using a statistical technique known as meta-analysis.

Related Stories

The researchers (from Yale University, University of California, Brown University, and the Unversity of New Mexico) identified fifteen clinical trials of tech-delivered CBT-based interventions for alcohol use, which together involved almost ten thousand participants. Most of the studies were conducted among at-risk or heavy drinkers, and assessed whether CBT reduced participants' alcohol consumption compared to an assessment-only or usual care approach. The tech-delivered programs varied in length, from 4 to 62 sessions/exercises, and often incorporated elements of other approaches that target patient motivation.

Overall, the results of the meta-analysis showed a benefit for tech-delivered CBT-based interventions when used either as a standalone therapy for heavy drinking or in addition to usual care in specialty substance use settings. Although the effect sizes were modest, there is emerging evidence that even a small reduction in drinking – eg from 4 to 3 drinks a day – is associated with improvements in markers of health and quality of life.

The opportunity for patients to access a tech-based intervention for alcohol use, without the need to attend in-person sessions, greatly enhances the reach of the intervention. However, the researchers caution that because of the varied characteristics of the included CBT interventions and trials, it is too early to draw firm conclusions on the efficacy of individual formats ─and there is currently no suggestion that tech-based CBT should replace in-person or established services for alcohol use treatment.

Source:

Research Society on Alcoholism

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study provides preliminary evidence for validity of new wearable alcohol monitors
Study examines association between alcohol intake and dementia in older adults
Minimum unit pricing of alcohol leads to consumption decline in Scotland
Could drinking a small amount of alcohol everyday be good for type 2 diabetes?
Brief parent-targeted interventions could influence adolescent behaviors, health outcomes
Monkeys prefer alcohol at low concentrations, but not as a source of supplementary calories
Midwives need more support to deliver advice on alcohol consumption in pregnancy
Alcohol exposure during pregnancy linked with dose-dependent increase in miscarriage risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Dr. Hannes Röst describes how his lab are using diaPASEF to monitor the human proteome throughout a person's lifetime, and how machine learning could be used to analyze the data.

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Neural activity is blunted in rats with family history of alcohol abuse