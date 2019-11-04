Newly identified gene variant may offer potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Defying the odds, an individual at high risk for early-onset Alzheimer's disease remained dementia-free for many years beyond what was anticipated.

A study funded in part by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, led researchers to suggest that a gene variant may be the key, perhaps providing a new direction toward developing a treatment.

The research focused on the case of a woman who carried a gene mutation known to cause early-onset Alzheimer's. However, she did not develop signs of the disease until her seventies, nearly three decades after her expected age of onset.

The researchers suspect that she may have been protected because in addition to the gene mutation causing early-onset Alzheimer's in her family, she also had two copies of the APOE3 Christchurch (APOE3ch) gene variant.

Findings of this case study as published in Nature Medicine suggest that two copies of the APOE3ch variant, named after Christchurch, New Zealand where it was first identified, may protect against Alzheimer's.

Sometimes close analysis of a single case can lead to discovery that could have broad implications for the field. We are encouraged that as part of our wide array of studies, this research in the unique genetic makeup of an exceptional individual can reveal helpful information."

Richard J. Hodes, M.D, Director, National Institute on Aging

Early-onset Alzheimer's disease is rare, representing less than 10% of all people who have Alzheimer's. It typically occurs between a person's 30s to mid-60s. Risk for both early- and late-onset Alzheimer's disease is affected by genetic factors.

Related Stories

For the study, researchers led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, in collaboration with the University of Antioquia, Medellin, Colombia, Schepens Eye Research Institute of Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Boston, and Banner Alzheimer's Institute, Phoenix, looked at genetic data from a Colombian family with more than 6,000 living members.

Family members who carry a rare gene mutation called Presenilin 1 (PSEN1) E280A, have a 99.9% risk of developing early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

The researchers confirmed that the woman in this case carried the PSEN1 E280A mutation, which caused early-onset Alzheimer's in her other family members.

However, she also had two copies of the APOE3ch gene variant, while no other affected family member carried two copies of this variant. Affected family members develop Alzheimer's in their 40s, but she remained disease free until her 70s.

Imaging tests showed that the woman had only minor neurodegeneration. She did have large amounts of amyloid protein deposits, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, in her brain. But the amount of tau tangles, another hallmark of the disease, and the one more correlated with how thinking and memory are affected, was relatively low.

Experiments as part of the study showed that the APOE3ch variant may reduce the ability of APOE to bind to certain sugars called heparan sulphate proteoglycans (HSPG).

APOE binding to HSPG has been implicated as one mechanism that may contribute to the amyloid and tau protein deposits that destroy the brain.

The research suggests that a drug or gene therapy that could reduce APOE and HSPG binding has the potential to be a new way to treat or prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Source:

NIH/National Institute on Aging

Journal reference:

Arboleda-Velasquez, J. F. Arboleda-Velasquez. et al. (2019) Resistance to autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease in an APOE3 Christchurch homozygote: a case report. Nature Medicine. doi.org/10.1038/s41591-019-0611-3.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sleep protects the brain against Alzheimer’s by washing it
Mechanism for antibiotic resistance in Pseudomonas explained in new research
Scientists discover gene mutation involved in paraplegia and epilepsy
Researchers find antibody that may protect against wide range of lethal influenza viruses
Shared abnormalities found in brain's control circuit of patients with mood, anxiety disorders
Liquid biopsy can predict prognosis in patients with glioblastoma
Brain function changes could help diagnose and manage depression
Discontinuing popular over-the-counter vitamin can lead of reversal of retinal swelling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
How the SETD1A gene produces schizophrenia in mice