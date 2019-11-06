Current ecology, not ancestral dispersal patterns, impacts the severity of menopause symptoms

A recent theory states that women enter menopause at different ages and have varying extents of symptoms due in part to residence patterns after marriage--or whether couples disperse to live with paternal or maternal kin.

Investigators found little support for this theory in a study of four ethnic groups in China, however. The findings are published in Ecology and Evolution.

Sex-specific dispersal at marriage means that male and female relatedness to their residential group will vary with age, which means they may experience different evolutionary pressures over their lifespan.

When looking to see if this might affect aspects of menopause, the researchers found only a small difference in menopause symptoms or age of onset between different modes of social organization, and the results were not in support of the theory.

Actually, those women who had dispersed from their natal home seemed to experience worse menopause symptoms, which is in the opposite direction from the original theory. We wonder if the stress of living away from kin might be a contributory factor,"

Ruth Mace, PhD, senior author, University College London

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Yang. Y. et al. (2019) Current ecology, not ancestral dispersal patterns, influences menopause symptom severity. Ecology and Evolution. doi.org/10.1002/ece3.5705.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

