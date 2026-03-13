New statement released on the use and interpretation of spirometry for COPD diagnosis

The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) and the Global Lung Function Initiative (GLI) have published a joint statement on the use and interpretation of spirometry for the diagnosis of COPD.

480 million people live with COPD, and 3.7 million die each year. COPD is the third commonest cause of death globally. It also creates massive economic costs and a recent study estimated that the global economic burden from COPD will amount to $US40 trillion by 2050.

Many patients remain undiagnosed and spirometry is essential to confirm the diagnosis. However, for more than 30 years there has been an unproductive debate about how the results of spirometry should be interpreted to confirm the diagnosis in symptomatic patients.

The divergent recommendations about spirometry interpretation have confused primary and secondary care clinicians, as well as lung specialists, leading to the perception that spirometry is a difficult test to perform and interpret, and underuse of the test.

GOLD and GLI have now agreed how spirometry should be interpreted to confirm the diagnosis resolving the confusion. They also agree that performing spirometry is not difficult and more tests need to be done.