New statement released on the use and interpretation of spirometry for COPD diagnosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung DiseaseMar 13 2026

The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) and the Global Lung Function Initiative (GLI) have published a joint statement on the use and interpretation of spirometry for the diagnosis of COPD. 

480 million people live with COPD, and 3.7 million die each year. COPD is the third commonest cause of death globally. It also creates massive economic costs and a recent study estimated that the global economic burden from COPD will amount to $US40 trillion by 2050.

Many patients remain undiagnosed and spirometry is essential to confirm the diagnosis. However, for more than 30 years there has been an unproductive debate about how the results of spirometry should be interpreted to confirm the diagnosis in symptomatic patients. 

The divergent recommendations about spirometry interpretation have confused primary and secondary care clinicians, as well as lung specialists, leading to the perception that spirometry is a difficult test to perform and interpret, and underuse of the test.

GOLD and GLI have now agreed how spirometry should be interpreted to confirm the diagnosis resolving the confusion. They also agree that performing spirometry is not difficult and more tests need to be done.

Working with GLI to agree how spirometry should be interpreted to confirm the diagnosis is an important step forward in addressing the huge levels of underdiagnosis of COPD globally. Both organisations are clear that more spirometry tests need to be performed and we hope that making its interpretation simple will help with this."

Professor David Halpin, member of the GOLD Board & Science Committee

Source:

Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1183/13993003.02574-2025

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can eating almonds reduce inflammation in obesity?
Berries, apples, and citrus linked to greater happiness and optimism
High-dose curcumin fails to produce lasting gut microbiome changes in IBD patients
Having “hasslers” in your network linked to faster aging and poorer health
Are socially isolated people more likely to develop cancer? Study of 350,000 adults explores the risk
COVID-19 ARDS survivors face lasting disability and high late mortality, researchers report
Nearly 70 weeks after infection, long COVID patients show no detectable inflammation in blood tests
How are GLP-1 drugs reshaping treatment for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Following the EAT-Lancet diet lowers chronic kidney disease risk