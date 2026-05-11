INDIGO Biosciences expands reporter assay capabilities with new Transrepression Assay Services

INDIGO Biosciences today announced the launch of its Transrepression Assay Services, expanding the company’s cell-based reporter assay capabilities for drug discovery teams studying pathway cross-talk, selective modulation, and transcription factor-mediated gene suppression.

This new service capability provides researchers with an additional functional approach for characterizing compound activity across nuclear receptor signaling and inflammatory pathways and complements INDIGO’s existing receptor activation and pathway reporter assay services.

As part of this offering, INDIGO Biosciences now supports GR/NF-κB transrepression studies, enabling customers to evaluate the interaction between glucocorticoid receptor signaling and NF-κB-driven transcriptional activity in an in vitro reporter assay format.

Transrepression is a mechanism in which one transcription factor suppresses the activity of another through signaling pathway cross-talk, resulting in reduced transcriptional output. In the GR/NF-κB context, this interaction provides an important functional insight for compounds designed to modulate inflammatory signaling.

Expanding our service capabilities to include transrepression assays reflects INDIGO’s ongoing commitment to providing researchers with biologically relevant tools for more complete compound characterization, With the addition of GR/NF-κB transrepression studies, we are expanding the ways customers can investigate pathway-selective activity and generate deeper mechanistic insight to support discovery and development decisions.” Dr. Andrew Woodman, Laboratory Director, INDIGO Biosciences

INDIGO’s Transrepression Assay Services support functional evaluation of transcription factor-mediated gene suppression in cell-based reporter assays, including potency, efficacy, and dose-response analysis. In addition, INDIGO provides scientific support for study design, execution, and data interpretation.

This service is well suited for anti-inflammatory drug discovery, glucocorticoid receptor research, nuclear receptor pharmacology, and broader studies of signaling pathway modulation.

By broadening its reporter assay service capabilities, INDIGO Biosciences continues to support drug discovery teams with biologically relevant assay approaches for compound profiling, mechanistic characterization, and informed decision-making across research and development programs.