Researchers uncover sex-specific metabolic patterns in ocular tissues

As a highly differentiated sensory organ, the maintenance of the eye's physiological functions relies on rigorous metabolic regulation. The Tricarboxylic Acid (TCA) cycle within mitochondria serves as the core pathway for ocular energy metabolism, providing essential metabolic substrates and reducing equivalents for corneal homeostasis and retinal phototransduction. However, a critical scientific question remains: is there significant heterogeneity in energy utilization across different anatomical tissues of the eye? Furthermore, how does biological sex regulate the ocular metabolic profile through distinct biological pathways?

Previous studies primarily employed relative quantification to analyze metabolite abundance, which, while reflective of trends, struggled to precisely characterize differences in real metabolic pool sizes and fluxes between tissues. This limitation in quantitative precision has hindered in-depth analysis of the molecular evolution of degenerative ocular diseases, such as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration.

A study recently published in Eye Discovery (2026) utilized high-sensitivity Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) to achieve absolute quantification of TCA cycle intermediates in mouse ocular tissues. Conducted by a team from West Virginia University, the research aims to construct a standardized ocular metabolic reference model, revealing dual differences in metabolic characteristics based on spatial distribution and biological sex.

Key findings: Deep coupling of spatial heterogeneity and sex specificity

1. Tissue-specific metabolic phenotypes based on functional requirements: Research data indicates that the distribution of TCA cycle intermediates exhibits high spatial heterogeneity across various ocular tissues. The retina, one of the most oxygen-consuming tissues in the body, shows significantly higher absolute concentrations of key metabolites such as cis-aconitate, succinate, and fumarate, reflecting its intense mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation activity. In contrast, the cornea and lens display lower metabolic loads consistent with their avascular physiological environments. This correspondence between "tissue, function, and metabolism" reveals the biological basis for the varying sensitivity of ocular regions to metabolic stress, providing a quantitative basis for understanding tissue-specific vulnerability.

2. Sexual dimorphism of metabolic profiles and its biological significance: A major breakthrough of this study is the identification of sex-based differences in ocular metabolism. Comparative analysis of male and female mice revealed that sex is a significant variable influencing ocular metabolite concentrations. For instance, female individuals possess higher baseline levels of specific TCA intermediates in the retina and RPE/choroid complex compared to males. This sex-specific metabolic signature may be modulated by differences in sex hormone levels and the expression of related metabolic enzymes. This finding provides a molecular basis for understanding the sex-based prevalence of eye diseases and suggests that sex must be considered a core biological variable in developing therapies targeting mitochondrial function.

3. Dynamic monitoring of homeostasis and metabolite ratios: Researchers further assessed mitochondrial catalytic efficiency and redox balance under various physiological states by calculating absolute concentration ratios of specific metabolites, such as the malate-to-fumarate ratio. The experimental data recorded subtle fluctuations in metabolite levels at specific time points, indicating that ocular tissues possess sophisticated metabolic compensation mechanisms. This dynamic normative model, established through absolute quantification, provides sensitive biomarkers for capturing "metabolic shifts" during early pathological stages.

Scientific significance and clinical implications

By quantifying the absolute concentrations of the TCA cycle, this research precisely maps the bioenergetic landscape of ocular tissues. This process unveils the complex substrate transport and enzymatic kinetics within the mitochondrial matrix, alongside their adaptive adjustments across different tissue environments.

The study concludes that the tissue-specific and sex-specific nature of ocular metabolism is intrinsic to maintaining physiological homeostasis in the visual system. These findings not only provide a reliable reference dataset for ocular metabolomics but also lay the groundwork for elucidating the metabolic origins of blinding eye diseases. This marks a transition in ophthalmic research from macro-functional description to micro-metabolic precision assessment, offering vital theoretical support for future precision medicine in ophthalmology.