Study shows how drinking patterns reprogram circadian metabolism in the liver

Drinking alcohol is a widespread habit in modern society and can have serious metabolic consequences. Recent studies have uncovered the interplay between nutrition, metabolism and circadian rhythms. But, until now, little has been done to understand the effects of alcohol consumption on circadian metabolism.

The study, titled, "Distinct Metabolic Adaptation of Liver Circadian Pathways to Acute and Chronic Patterns of Alcohol Intake," was published today in Proceedings of National Academies of Science.

For the study, researchers used mice to analyze the effects of binge and chronic exposure to ethanol. They revealed that distinct drinking patterns elicit profoundly different effects through distinct cellular pathways, leading to differential adaptation of hepatic circadian metabolism.

Our results showed how drinking patterns reprogrammed circadian metabolism in the liver. By understanding how the circadian process is involved in alcoholic liver disease, we can begin to target circadian therapeutics to develop better treatments."

Paolo Sassone-Corsi, director of the UCI School of Medicine Center for Epigenetics and Metabolism and senior author of the study

In earlier studies, Sassone-Corsi examined how circadian clocks can be rewired by such factors as sleep deprivation, diet and exercise. He has also discovered that the circadian clock in the liver has intrinsic functions that are independent from other organs in the body, including the brain.

This study underscores the link between circadian rhythms and alcohol metabolism. When consumed, alcohol is primarily metabolized in the liver and is a prominent risk factor for the development of ALDs which include alcoholic hepatitis, cirrhosis and liver cancer, among others.

Source:

University of California, Irvine

Journal reference:

Gaucher, J., et al. (2019) Distinct metabolic adaptation of liver circadian pathways to acute and chronic patterns of alcohol intake. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1911189116.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study provides insight into harsh parenting by alcohol-dependent mothers
Study reveals how adults exposed to alcohol go on to develop compulsive drinking behaviors
Study shows potential of phage therapy to treat alcoholic liver disease
Kratom may be effective, but not entirely safe to treat alcohol use disorder
Researchers use phage therapy to successfully treat alcoholic liver disease
Impaired liver function during pregnancy can lead to impaired metabolism and weight gain
Teenage binge drinking may lead to anxiety and alcohol abuse in later life
Report investigates impact of smoking, alcohol on cerebellum and related cognitive function

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Teenage drinking increases risk of anxiety and alcohol problems in adulthood