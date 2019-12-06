Dassault Systèmes announces new milestones for 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program

Dassault Systèmes today announced new milestones for its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab open innovation laboratory and accelerator program. Furthering its mission to nurture disruptive innovations that positively impact society, Dassault Systèmes has extended the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab’s reach by welcoming new startups, incubator partners and fab lab partners into its global ecosystem. The announcement was made at the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Rendez-vous event December 3 at the Atelier des Lumières digital art center in Paris.

Fifteen new startups hailing from Belgium, China, France, India, South Africa and the U.S. have joined the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program, where they can access the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to digitally develop transformative projects that contribute to one or more of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to impact society, as well as benefit from mentoring and expertise. Startups include: AgreenCulture (smart agriculture robotics), DAMAE Medical (device to detect skin cancer), FEops (patient-specific simulations for heart interventions), Gyrolift (new mobility solution), Inali (affordable hand prosthesis), PKvitality (bio-wearable solution for diabetics), and SparkCharge (portable and ultrafast electrical charging unit). Community-based projects include Magic Wheelchair (non-profit organization that builds epic costumes for kids in wheelchairs) and Open R2 (to design and engineer the famous robot R2-D2).

The startups are the latest additions to an accelerator program that has reviewed more than 500 ideas, many of which have significantly advanced in their development: Biomodex is now producing its 3D-printed personalized organs for simulation of surgery, opened an office in Boston, and raised its second round of funding; EEL Energy successfully tested its membrane with a French institute; Syos has now sold more than 11,000 tailored musical instruments; and XSun showcased its unmanned long-range solar drone at its own booth at the Paris Air Show.

Since establishing the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in France in 2015, Dassault Systèmes has expanded it to the U.S. and India, and now counts more than 25 incubator, accelerator, educational, entrepreneurial, technology and fab lab partners worldwide. As an open collaborative accelerator, it has also teamed up with multinational companies to co-accelerate promising projects in specific industries. Its growing community of 1,200 mentors provides expertise in disciplines ranging from design and simulation to regulatory and marketing.

New partners in 2019 include startup incubators MIT Enterprise Forum CEE in Poland, Greentown Labs in the U.S., Centech in Canada, OuiCrea in China, and Tshimologong in South Africa; the business school HEC in France; and the Communautique FabLab in Canada.