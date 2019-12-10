New joint venture aims to develop implantable cell therapies for debilitating conditions with no cure

Mayo Clinic and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., a global materials science company, have formed a joint venture to advance the development of implantable cell therapies to treat debilitating conditions with no cure. Avobis Bio will combine Mayo Clinic's clinical and cell expertise and Gore's expertise in material sciences to address some of the most challenging medical issues.

Avobis Bio will explore the use of mesenchymal stem cells combined with enabling bioabsorbable scaffolds that enhance the effectiveness of the cells in stimulating the body to heal. Mayo Clinic brings a depth of clinical experience and infrastructure to the team, as well as scientific research and development related to cell therapy. This complements Gore's experience applying material science expertise in developing and commercializing products in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.

The joint venture initially will focus on developing an investigational regenerative approach to treat perianal fistulas, a debilitating condition that afflicts patients with Crohn's disease. Perianal fistulas are painful tunneling wounds connecting the rectum or anus to the skin. Few healing options exist, and patients endure multiple surgeries and ongoing risk of life-threatening complications.

Perianal fistulas are truly life-altering for Crohn's patients, and treatment options have eluded gastroenterologists and surgeons for years. We are excited for the opportunity to work with a partner with such distinct expertise and with a shared mission to advance innovative and patient-centric solutions. William Faubion Jr., M.D., a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist who specializes in inflammatory bowel diseases

Working closely with the team of experts at Gore, Dr. Faubion and Mayo Clinic colleagues Eric Dozois, M.D., and Allan Dietz, Ph.D., have developed an innovative investigational treatment for perianal fistulas that has shown promising results in a recent clinical trial. Dr. Dozois is a colon and rectal surgeon and Dr. Dietz directs the Immune, Progenitor and Cell Therapeutics (IMPACT) Laboratory.

The treatment involves harvesting and processing a patient's own mesenchymal stem cells, which then are populated on Gore's bioabsorbable polymer scaffold and surgically implanted in the fistula. In a phase I clinical trial, 76% of patients experienced healing at one year, which if validated in a larger trial would dramatically exceed outcomes achieved with existing conventional treatment.

We are encouraged by the results of the recent clinical trial and look forward to improving clinical outcomes for patients with perianal fistulas. We believe mesenchymal stem cells, combined with enabling scaffolds, have a great deal of potential to successfully treat a range of very challenging clinical conditions beyond this initial therapy. Paul Fischer, Gore Associate and chairman of the Avobis Bio board of managers

Avobis Bio is incorporated in Delaware as a limited liability corporation.