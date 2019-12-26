Yale Cancer Center launches CEHE to ensure health equity and improve patient outcomes

Yale Cancer Center (YCC) announces the launch of the Center for Community Engagement and Health Equity (CEHE). Building on YCC's longstanding commitment to high-quality, expert, and patient-centered cancer care, screening, and prevention across the state of Connecticut, the new Center is dedicated to ensuring cancer health equity and improving outcomes with an emphasis on traditionally underserved neighborhoods.

CEHE will leverage a wide range of approaches to community-engaged research, community outreach, education, policy & advocacy, and access to clinical care. Working with the talented research community at YCC and SCH, the Center will expand cancer research that addresses the unique needs of the residents of Connecticut."

Charles Fuchs, M.D., M.P.H., Director of YCC and Physician-in-Chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital (SCH)

CEHE will be grounded by 5 foundational pillars: Analytics; Community Engagement; Screening and Prevention; Clinical Trial Participation; and Expansion of Catchment-Focused Research.

Beth Jones, Ph.D., M.P.H., Research Scientist and Lecturer in Epidemiology, will serve as Associate CEHE Director for Community Engagement overseeing engagement and outreach across Connecticut to partner with local communities on community-focused interventions and solutions.

Xavier Llor, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Co-Director of the Smilow Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program, and Medical Director of the Smilow Screening & Prevention Program, has been appointed as Associate CEHE Director for Cancer Screening. In this new position, Llor will systemize risk stratification processes to ensure consistency throughout SCH and the Care Center delivery network.

Andrea Silber, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine (Medical Oncology) has been named Associate CEHE Director for Clinical Research. Silber is a leader in clinical trial engagement among underserved and under-represented minorities, personal relationship building, and designing patient navigator programs.

A national search for a Director of the new CEHE will begin immediately.

Yale Cancer Center

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
