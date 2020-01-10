Integral Molecular announces panel of P2X7 antibodies for autoimmune disorders

Integral Molecular, the leader in discovering antibodies against multipass membrane proteins, announces lead monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) against P2X7, a structurally complex ion channel that is the target for autoimmune disorders including atopic dermatitis and glomerulonephritis.

The panel of P2X7 antibodies is fully humanized and optimized, and ready to progress towards preclinical studies.

The P2X7 ion channel target is involved in regulating a population of T cells that drive multiple autoimmune diseases. However, the target has been largely refractory to antibody discovery efforts due to its complex structure.

Despite its important role in the pathway of many diseases, there are no existing drugs against P2X7. Our MPS Antibody Discovery platform was built to handle complex membrane protein targets such as P2X7 and has enabled us to isolate high-affinity antibodies in the picomolar range that exhibit antagonist or rare agonist activity."

Ross Chambers, VP of Antibody Discovery

Integral Molecular's MPS Antibody Discovery platform encompasses a comprehensive technology suite that overcomes the obstacles of working with highly conserved and structurally complex membrane protein targets, including antigen engineering and presentation on Lipoparticles, immunization of divergent species, and deep screening techniques such as B-cell cloning to recover rare antibodies.

Integral Molecular will discuss its antibody assets in immune modulation, oncology, and metabolic disease at the upcoming JP Morgan Conference taking place from January 13-16, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

The company is currently isolating MAbs against dozens of membrane protein targets and welcomes antibody out licensing opportunities and discovery partnerships.

