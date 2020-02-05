Pediatric obesity treatment improves children's self-esteem and body image

Treating obesity in children and adolescents improves self-esteem and body image, according to an analysis of all relevant studies published to date. The analysis, which is published in Pediatric Obesity, included 64 studies.

Losing weight appeared important for achieving improvements in body image but not self-esteem.

Our findings are encouraging as they show that pediatric obesity treatment can improve psychological as well as weight-related outcomes." Megan Gow, PhD, lead author, University of Sydney, in Australia