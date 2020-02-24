Local med-tech company, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., named as a 2-time finalist in the KICC Awards 2020

An annual event, the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce Awards brings the business community together to celebrate the achievements of local businesses and individuals. This year Bedfont are proud to have been named as finalists for Exporter of the Year and Innovative Business of the Year.

Bedfont, who design and manufacture breath analysis medical devices, have been trading since 1976, and export their products across the globe thanks to their network of carefully selected distributors.

They began with one breath analysis product, which was innovated and developed over the past 40 years to create 8 breath analysis products.This includes carbon monoxide (CO) monitors such as the Smokerlyzer®, used for smoking cessation, and the ToxCO®, used by emergency services, to screen for CO poisoning.The NObreath® FeNO monitor provides accurate analysis of airway inflammation for the control of asthma, and the Gastrolyzer® range aids in the detection of gastrointestinal disorders and food intolerances. Quick and non-invasive, breath analysis is the new blood test.

Jason Smith, Managing Director, comments:

We’re thrilled to make it through to the finals of the Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce Awards; neither achievement would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the Bedfont Family – our employees and distributors. Just to be named among the top companies in Kent is an honour and we look forward to celebrating everyone’s accomplishments at the Gala.”

The awards are being held at Westenhanger Castle on 19th March.