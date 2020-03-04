Clinical trial shows the effectiveness of electrical stimulation on women with constipation

Electrical stimulation benefited women with constipation in a recent clinical trial published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics.

In the trial, 33 women with constipation that had not improved with standard treatment received either real or sham electrical stimulation on the stomach and back for 1 hour each day for 6 weeks. The women did not know whether they were receiving the real or the sham treatment.

Treatment was successful in 53% of the women in the first group but only 12% in the second. Furthermore, the improvement in symptoms lasted for at least 3 months after the treatment ended, and there were no reported side effects.

This treatment is very promising and offers patients a well-tolerated alternative to laxative medications." Judith S. Moore, PhD, RN, Study Lead Author, Monash University in Australia