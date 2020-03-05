Internalized negative age stereotypes reduce older employees’ belongingness in the workplace

Employees over 50 can feel excluded and demotivated in the workplace for various reasons. They feel particularly excluded when they believe that their cognitive abilities decrease with age, as psychologists from the University of Basel report in the journal "Work, Aging, and Retirement".

Older people are generally happier and have better social relationships than younger people - and yet, negative stereotypes about older people are widespread, for example, they are often seen as forgetful and less competent than younger people. The researchers now show that older workers who have internalized such negative age stereotypes feel belonging less to their company and their colleagues. As a consequence, they are less motivated to seek social contacts in the workplace. This, in turn, can have negative consequences for their integration and can cause them to leave the work process, for example through early retirement.

Is performance also declining?

Related Stories

Older employees over 50 are not only often confronted with negative stereotypes about cognitive decline, they can also internalize them; for example, by agreeing with the idea that intellectual performance declines with age and that they themselves are affected by this decline. Previous research has shown that the internalization of negative age stereotypes can have an impact on performance-related variables.

But internalized negative age stereotypes also affect the emotions and motivation of older workers. Older workers might feel insecure about their belongingness in the workplace. This was shown in four online experiments and in an overall analysis with a total of 1306 employees between 50 and 76 years of age and from various professions. The more the persons internalized negative age stereotypes, the less they were motivated to establish social contacts with their colleagues and the more they socially withdrew. Investigations of the causality of these relationships, however, did not yield any clear results.

Fewer age stereotypes

"Fewer negative age stereotypes would not only enable more older employees to maintain fulfilling social contacts in the workplace," comments project leader Prof. Dr. Jana Nikitin the studies. The professional potential of older employees could also be better capitalized: "This could, in turn, contribute to solution of economic and social challenges in connection with the latest demographic developments."

Source:

University of Basel

Journal reference:

Rahn, G., et al. (2020) Feeling Out of Place: Internalized Age Stereotypes Are Associated With Older Employees’ Sense of Belonging and Social Motivation. Work, Aging and Retirement. doi.org/10.1093/workar/waaa005.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Common misconception about asthma has negative impact on people with severe disease
Lying to avoid appearing dishonest
Child’s scent tells mom how development is proceeding
Obesity is “not a choice” and fat shaming does not help, says British Psychological Society
Study sheds light on unhealthy hyper-palatable foods
How personality traits influence retiree spending
Just 20 minutes of meditation makes a difference
Eye-centring common in 'selfie' photos

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Conforming to traditionally “masculine” traits worsens PTSD symptoms among veterans