Public health leadership needed to direct COVID-19 response and communications

In the United States today, healthcare providers seem appropriately confused about present and future issues concerning coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In a commentary in The American Journal of Medicine, published by Elsevier, internationally recognized public health experts say that the current, incomplete totality of evidence provides cause for serious concerns, but more importantly it creates an urgent need for public health leadership that can direct the country's response with neither reassurance nor alarm.

Based on the existing incomplete totality of evidence, it appears that coronavirus is comparable in communicability to influenza but with perhaps a 10 fold higher case fatality rate."

Charles H. Hennekens, MD, DrPH, lead author, First Sir Richard Doll Professor & Senior Academic Advisor to the Dean at Florida Atlantic University, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Boca Raton, FL, USA

In the flu season from 2018 to 2019, about 42.9 million Americans were clinical cases, of which 647,000 were hospitalized and about 61,200 died. If the epidemic continues to propagate in the US in a similar fashion, there may be 612,000 deaths and perhaps millions of hospitalizations. This staggering estimate of number of hospitalizations could paralyze the US healthcare delivery system.

Professor Dennis Maki, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI, USA, and senior author stated further, "Public health considerations should govern everything we do during this pandemic, not political expediency."

Related Stories

From influenza to smallpox, the authors write, the systematic collection, consolidation, and dissemination of data to all who need to know, along with robust surveillance systems, were critical factors in the control of pandemics. They cite the example of the collaboration between Alexander D. Langmuir, MD, who directed epidemiologic programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Donald A. Henderson, who was the chief of Virus Disease Control at CDC. Over just slightly more than a decade, and during the tenures of four Presidents - Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, and Ford - these public health experts led both American and worldwide efforts that resulted in smallpox being the first human disease ever eradicated from earth. Both Dr. Hennekens and Dr. Maki trained under Dr. Langmuir and Dr. Henderson as Lieutenant Commanders in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHS) serving as Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officers with the CDC.

The authors emphasized that collegial and collaborative multifactorial preventive and therapeutic measures in the US and throughout the world are warranted to control the COVID-19 pandemic. As to who should lead this effort, the authors have a recommendation. "We believe Anthony S. Fauci, MD, Director of the United States National Institute of Allergy and Disease, is the Babe Ruth of virology in general and influenza in particular. His proven capacity and capability for collaborative expert leadership to guide the US and the world through this pandemic and to ensure our preparedness for the challenges ahead would be beneficial to all."

Source:

Elsevier

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Obese children more prone to anxiety, depression and shortening of life
mRNA vaccine against novel coronavirus goes on a trial in Seattle
'Flattening the curve' - why is it important for coronavirus?
Alcoholics Anonymous the best way to abstain
Study confirms coronavirus median incubation period at 5.1 days
UK puts emergency laws in place for coronavirus
How does COVID-19 coronavirus compare to the 1918 Spanish flu?
Ibuprofen could increase risk of coronavirus complications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Who should stay at home due to coronavirus?