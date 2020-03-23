Coronavirus & the 2nd generation NObreath update

COVID-19, more commonly referred to as Coronavirus, has become an increasing concern, especially in the world of medical devices. We have collated the following information to hopefully answer any questions you may have about the use of NObreath® device and consumables.

My patient has cold/flu-like symptoms – can they still perform a breath test?

Patients who pose a higher risk of cross infection due to cold/flu-like symptoms should not be performing breath tests. This is standard in the practice of reducing cross-infection, but should be strictly adhered to in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

How safe are the NObreath® Mouthpieces?

The NObreath® Mouthpiece has an infection control filter, which has been tested vigorously by Public Health England to prove it removes and trap 96.8% and 95% of airborne bacteria and viruses respectively.

The NObreath® Mouthpiece is a single-patient use mouthpiece, meaning it should be disposed of according to local waste guidelines immediately after testing to further minimise the risk of cross infection.

Furthermore, when taking a FeNO measurement with the NObreath®, the sampling method is unique compared to other FeNO monitors, which means the patient does not inhale through the device or mouthpiece before exhaling, again reducing the risk of cross-infection.

How effective is SteriTouch® against Coronavirus?

We are proud to say the NObreath® monitor is integrated with SteriTouch® antimicrobial additives, which eradicate the bacteria that cause contamination and infection. Several of the active substances used by SteriTouch® have been successfully tested against other enveloped viruses, such as Influenza, Avian flu and SARS. It would be reasonable to imply that those same active substances would be effective against COVID-19, but at this stage testing against COVID-19 is not available. For further information on Coronavirus and SteriTouch®, we recommend you visit the SteriTouch® information page: https://www.steritouch.com/portfolio-posts/coronavirus-steritouch-stance/

If you would like to take extra precautions at this time, Bedfont® recommends wearing gloves when handling the NObreath®.

NHS customers should follow procedures given by the NHS (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/) and the rest of the world should please follow their local guidelines, followed by the Infection Control and Maintenance Guidelines provided by Bedfont®.

As best practice, no patients who present cold/flu-like symptoms should take a breath test.

What precautions can I take to reduce the risk of cross-infection?

At this time, Bedfont® suggests the following measures to help reduce the risk of cross-infection:

If possible, wear gloves when handling the NObreath ® monitor.

monitor. Do not let the patient hold the NObreath ® monnitor when performing the test – it is recommended at this time that the healthcare professional should hold the device

monnitor when performing the test – it is recommended at this time that the healthcare professional should hold the device It is recommended at all times that the patient should dispose of their NObreath® mouthpiece at the end of the test, as stated in the Infection Control Maintenance Guidelines.

As standard practice, Bedfont® recommends that the NObreath® monitor is wiped down with non-alcoholic antibacterial/viral wipes, provided with the monitor, after each breath test.

Can I use other mouthpieces/consumables to make it safer for my patients?

Use of counterfeit or non-Bedfont® approved accessories and consumables may result in loss of performance and/or damage to your device. This risk of incorrect results could adversely affect patient care. We also remind you that counterfeit and/or non-Bedfont® accessories and consumables do not possess the quality and reliability of the original manufacturer products, nor have they undergone the Toxicology tests to ensure they are fit to be used orally, and therefore their safety and infection control efficacy cannot be guaranteed.

The NObreath® Mouthpiece has been proven to remove and trap 96.8% and 95% of airborne bacteria and viruses respectively.

I’m trying to identify a cleaning product that is effective against Coronavirus and also safe for our devices. I know that we aren’t supposed to use alcohol products for example.

As far as we are aware, there are not any wipes available on the market that have been tested and approved to protect against COVID-19. NHS customers should follow procedures given by the NHS (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/) and the rest of the world should please follow their local guidelines, followed by the Infection Control and Maintenance Guidelines provided by Bedfont®.

As standard practice, Bedfont® recommends that the monitors are wiped down with non-alcoholic antibacterial/viral wipes, provided with the monitor, after each breath test.

I’m trying to identify a cleaning product that is effective against Coronavirus and also safe for our devices. I know that we aren’t supposed to use alcohol products for example.

As far as we are aware, there are not any wipes available on the market that have been tested and approved to protect against COVID-19. NHS customers should follow procedures given by the NHS (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/) and the rest of the world should please follow their local guidelines, followed by the Infection Control and Maintenance Guidelines provided by Bedfont®.

As standard practice, Bedfont® recommends that the monitors are wiped down with non-alcoholic antibacterial/viral wipes, provided with the monitor, after each breath test.